THE JETTA COMES WITH THE 1.4L INLINE TURBOCHARGED 4 CYLINDER ENGINE THAT IS CONNECTED TO AN EIGHT SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION AND GETS AMAZING GAS MILEAGE AND GREAT ACCELERATION!! IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH BLUETOOTH, ANDROID AUTO, APPLE CARPLAY, NEW TIRES AND BRAKES, THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENISNG EXTRA.

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

113,400 KM

Details

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
2019 Volkswagen Jetta

Comfortline NEW TIRES & BRAKES!!

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

Comfortline NEW TIRES & BRAKES!!

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

113,400KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 3VWC57BUXKM091200

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 113,400 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Warranty

Warranty Included

Additional Features

Turbocharged

Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

2019 Volkswagen Jetta