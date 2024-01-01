$19,995+ tax & licensing
2019 Volkswagen Jetta
Comfortline NEW TIRES & BRAKES!!
Location
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
705-797-1100
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 113,400 KM
Vehicle Description
THE JETTA COMES WITH THE 1.4L INLINE TURBOCHARGED 4 CYLINDER ENGINE THAT IS CONNECTED TO AN EIGHT SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION AND GETS AMAZING GAS MILEAGE AND GREAT ACCELERATION!! IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH BLUETOOTH, ANDROID AUTO, APPLE CARPLAY, NEW TIRES AND BRAKES, THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENISNG EXTRA.
