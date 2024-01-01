Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA. WHY PURCHASE THIS CAR AT ECKERT AUTO SALES? WE HAVE BEEN IN BUSINESS OVER 17 YEARS AND HAVE THE HIGHEST CUSTOMER SATISFACTION AND SOME OF THE LOWEST PRICES IN CANADA. INCLUDED IN THE PRICE IS THE SAFETY, OIL CHANGE AND ANYTHING ELSE THAT IS REQUIRED. WE DO NOT HAVE EXTRA OR HIDDEN FEES EVER!! JUST HONEST PRICING. GIVE CHRIS OR TINA A CALL TODAY TO ARRANGE FINANCING OR A TEST DRIVE (705)797-1100.</p><p>CHECK OUT THIS JETTA WITH ANDROID AUTO AND APPLE CARPLAY!! IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH BLUETOOTH AND AUTO START/STOP. </p>

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

142,200 KM

Details Description Features

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

Comfortline ANDROID AUTO/APPLE CARPLAY!!

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

Comfortline ANDROID AUTO/APPLE CARPLAY!!

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

  1. 1726775325
  2. 1726775330
  3. 1726775334
  4. 1726775340
  5. 1726775347
  6. 1726775351
  7. 1726775359
  8. 1726775367
  9. 1726775371
  10. 1726775376
  11. 1726775381
  12. 1726775390
  13. 1726775396
  14. 1726775400
  15. 1726775405
  16. 1726775408
  17. 1726775412
  18. 1726775416
  19. 1726775420
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
142,200KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3VWC57BU1KM063242

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 142,200 KM

Vehicle Description

THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA. WHY PURCHASE THIS CAR AT ECKERT AUTO SALES? WE HAVE BEEN IN BUSINESS OVER 17 YEARS AND HAVE THE HIGHEST CUSTOMER SATISFACTION AND SOME OF THE LOWEST PRICES IN CANADA. INCLUDED IN THE PRICE IS THE SAFETY, OIL CHANGE AND ANYTHING ELSE THAT IS REQUIRED. WE DO NOT HAVE EXTRA OR HIDDEN FEES EVER!! JUST HONEST PRICING. GIVE CHRIS OR TINA A CALL TODAY TO ARRANGE FINANCING OR A TEST DRIVE (705)797-1100.

CHECK OUT THIS JETTA WITH ANDROID AUTO AND APPLE CARPLAY!! IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH BLUETOOTH AND AUTO START/STOP. 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Rearview Camera
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Android Auto

Warranty

Warranty Included

Additional Features

Turbocharged

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Eckert Auto Sales

Used 2019 Volkswagen Jetta Comfortline 6-SPEED MANUAL/NEW TIRES!! for sale in Barrie, ON
2019 Volkswagen Jetta Comfortline 6-SPEED MANUAL/NEW TIRES!! 143,700 KM $15,995 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Toyota Camry SE SUNROOF/PARTIAL LEATHER!! for sale in Barrie, ON
2016 Toyota Camry SE SUNROOF/PARTIAL LEATHER!! 182,000 KM SOLD
Used 2014 Ford Mustang V6 Premium 6-SPEED MANUAL!! for sale in Barrie, ON
2014 Ford Mustang V6 Premium 6-SPEED MANUAL!! 137,000 KM $15,995 + tax & lic

Email Eckert Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

705-797-XXXX

(click to show)

705-797-1100

Alternate Numbers
705-627-0123
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

Contact Seller
2019 Volkswagen Jetta