DRIVE THIS EQUINOX TODAY WITH ALL THE TECH FEATURES NEEDED SUCH AS BLUETOOTH, LANE DEPARTURE WARNING, APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, WIFI, ONSTAR AND USB PORTS!! THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.

2020 Chevrolet Equinox

96,400 KM

Details

$21,995

+ tax & licensing
2020 Chevrolet Equinox

LS LANE DEPARTURE WARNING!!

2020 Chevrolet Equinox

LS LANE DEPARTURE WARNING!!

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

96,400KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 2GNAXFEVXL6223818

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 96,400 KM

Vehicle Description

DRIVE THIS EQUINOX TODAY WITH ALL THE TECH FEATURES NEEDED SUCH AS BLUETOOTH, LANE DEPARTURE WARNING, APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, WIFI, ONSTAR AND USB PORTS!! THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Warranty

Warranty Included

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-XXXX

705-797-1100

705-627-0123
2020 Chevrolet Equinox