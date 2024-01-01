2020 Chevrolet Equinox

$21,995+ tax & licensing
Location
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
705-797-1100
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
96,400KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 2GNAXFEVXL6223819
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey - Light
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 96,400 KM
Vehicle Description
DRIVE THIS EQUINOX TODAY WITH ALL THE TECH FEATURES NEEDED SUCH AS BLUETOOTH, LANE DEPARTURE WARNING, APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, WIFI, ONSTAR AND USB PORTS!! THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Assist
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Seating
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Warranty
Warranty Included
Convenience
Proximity Key
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Telematics
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
