Looking for a reliable and stylish SUV that wont break the bank? Look no further than this 2020 Chevrolet Equinox LS at Eckert Auto Sales! This sleek blue beauty boasts a spacious interior with comfortable gray upholstery, perfect for families or anyone who enjoys a bit of extra legroom. Under the hood, youll find a peppy 1.5L 4-cylinder turbo engine that delivers ample power while remaining fuel-efficient.

This Equinox LS is packed with features to make your driving experience enjoyable and safe, including Apple CarPlay and Android Auto for seamless smartphone integration, heated seats for those chilly mornings, and a rearview camera for added peace of mind. The Equinox LS also comes with a range of other convenient features like push-button start, keyless entry, and cruise control. With only 107,800 km on the odometer, this Equinox LS is ready for many more adventures.

For more information please contact Chris or Tina at (705)797-1100

2020 Chevrolet Equinox

107,800 KM

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
2020 Chevrolet Equinox

LS APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO!!

2020 Chevrolet Equinox

LS APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO!!

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
107,800KM
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 107,800 KM

Looking for a reliable and stylish SUV that won't break the bank? Look no further than this 2020 Chevrolet Equinox LS at Eckert Auto Sales! This sleek blue beauty boasts a spacious interior with comfortable gray upholstery, perfect for families or anyone who enjoys a bit of extra legroom. Under the hood, you'll find a peppy 1.5L 4-cylinder turbo engine that delivers ample power while remaining fuel-efficient.

This Equinox LS is packed with features to make your driving experience enjoyable and safe, including Apple CarPlay and Android Auto for seamless smartphone integration, heated seats for those chilly mornings, and a rearview camera for added peace of mind. The Equinox LS also comes with a range of other convenient features like push-button start, keyless entry, and cruise control. With only 107,800 km on the odometer, this Equinox LS is ready for many more adventures.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Rearview Camera
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics

Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

