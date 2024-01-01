$19,995+ tax & licensing
2020 Chevrolet Equinox
LS APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO!!
Location
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
705-797-1100
Certified
$19,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 107,800 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and stylish SUV that won't break the bank? Look no further than this 2020 Chevrolet Equinox LS at Eckert Auto Sales! This sleek blue beauty boasts a spacious interior with comfortable gray upholstery, perfect for families or anyone who enjoys a bit of extra legroom. Under the hood, you'll find a peppy 1.5L 4-cylinder turbo engine that delivers ample power while remaining fuel-efficient.
This Equinox LS is packed with features to make your driving experience enjoyable and safe, including Apple CarPlay and Android Auto for seamless smartphone integration, heated seats for those chilly mornings, and a rearview camera for added peace of mind. The Equinox LS also comes with a range of other convenient features like push-button start, keyless entry, and cruise control. With only 107,800 km on the odometer, this Equinox LS is ready for many more adventures.
For more information please contact Chris or Tina at (705)797-1100
Vehicle Features
