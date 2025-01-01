Menu
Looking for a stylish and reliable SUV thats packed with features? Look no further than this 2020 Chevrolet Equinox LT at Eckert Auto Sales. This sleek black Equinox boasts a comfortable grey interior and a powerful 1.5L 4-cylinder turbo engine, ready to take you wherever your adventures lead. With only 90,200 km on the odometer, this Equinox is still in its prime, and its comprehensive warranty provides you with peace of mind.

This Equinox is the perfect blend of practicality and luxury. Enjoy features like heated seats and mirrors to keep you cozy in the winter, and take advantage of the convenience of push-button start and keyless entry. Stay connected on the road with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, allowing you to seamlessly integrate your smartphone with the vehicles infotainment system.

For more information give us a call today (705)797-1100

2020 Chevrolet Equinox

90,200 KM

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
2020 Chevrolet Equinox

LT ANDROID AUTO/APPLE CARPLAY!!

12199471

2020 Chevrolet Equinox

LT ANDROID AUTO/APPLE CARPLAY!!

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
90,200KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2GNAXKEV4L6259190

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 90,200 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a stylish and reliable SUV that's packed with features? Look no further than this 2020 Chevrolet Equinox LT at Eckert Auto Sales. This sleek black Equinox boasts a comfortable grey interior and a powerful 1.5L 4-cylinder turbo engine, ready to take you wherever your adventures lead. With only 90,200 km on the odometer, this Equinox is still in its prime, and its comprehensive warranty provides you with peace of mind.

This Equinox is the perfect blend of practicality and luxury. Enjoy features like heated seats and mirrors to keep you cozy in the winter, and take advantage of the convenience of push-button start and keyless entry. Stay connected on the road with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, allowing you to seamlessly integrate your smartphone with the vehicle's infotainment system.

For more information give us a call today (705)797-1100

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

Telematics

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

2020 Chevrolet Equinox