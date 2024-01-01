2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Menu
THIS SILVERADO WILL SAVE YOU TONS OF MONEY IN GAS BEING THE 2.7L TURBO BUT CAN STILL PULL 6800 LBS WOW!! IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH THE BLACK OUT FEATURES SUCH AS RUNNING BOARDS, WHEELS AND TINTED WINDOWS.THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.

88,600 KM

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

VIN 1GCRYBEK9LZ343460

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 88,600 KM

Vehicle Description

WHY PURCHASE THIS CAR AT ECKERT AUTO SALES? WE HAVE BEEN IN BUSINESS OVER 17 YEARS AND HAVE THE HIGHEST CUSTOMER SATISFACTION AND SOME OF THE LOWEST PRICES IN CANADA. INCLUDED IN THE PRICE IS THE SAFETY, OIL CHANGE AND ANYTHING ELSE THAT IS REQUIRED. WE DO NOT HAVE EXTRA OR HIDDEN FEES EVER!! JUST HONEST PRICING.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Child Seat Anchors

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Rearview Camera
Apple CarPlay

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto

Warranty

Warranty Included

Additional Features

Turbocharged

