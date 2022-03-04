$49,995+ tax & licensing
705-797-1100
2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Custom Trail Boss Z71 ONLY 28,000 KMS WOW!!
Location
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$49,995
- Listing ID: 8520413
- Stock #: 2594E
- VIN: 1GCPYCEFXLZ374511
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 28,300 KM
Vehicle Description
THE SILVERADO CUSTOM TRAIL BOSS HAS THE OFF ROAD Z71 PACKAGE AND ONLY HAS 28,000 KMS WOW!! IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH FRONT TOW HOOKS, LUND RAIN VISORS, REAR DEFROST, POWER TAILGATE, SPRAY IN BOXLINER FROM CHEVROLET, SIRIUS XM RADIO, BLUETOOTH, WIFI, APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, ONSTAR, INTEGRATED TRAILER BRAKES, USB AND IPOD PORTS. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.
Vehicle Features
