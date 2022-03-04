Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

28,300 KM

Details Description Features

$49,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$49,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

Contact Seller
2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Custom Trail Boss Z71 ONLY 28,000 KMS WOW!!

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Custom Trail Boss Z71 ONLY 28,000 KMS WOW!!

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$49,995

+ taxes & licensing

28,300KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8520413
  • Stock #: 2594E
  • VIN: 1GCPYCEFXLZ374511

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 28,300 KM

Vehicle Description

THE SILVERADO CUSTOM TRAIL  BOSS HAS THE OFF ROAD Z71 PACKAGE AND ONLY HAS 28,000 KMS WOW!! IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH FRONT TOW HOOKS, LUND RAIN VISORS, REAR DEFROST, POWER TAILGATE, SPRAY IN BOXLINER FROM CHEVROLET, SIRIUS XM RADIO, BLUETOOTH, WIFI, APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, ONSTAR, INTEGRATED TRAILER BRAKES, USB AND IPOD PORTS. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Included
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Power Tailgate
Spray in Boxliner
Bluetooth Connection
BUILT IN TRAILER BRAKES
WIFI
LUND RAIN VISORS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Eckert Auto Sales

2019 Kia Forte EX WI...
 48,500 KM
$23,995 + tax & lic
2017 RAM 1500 Expres...
 135,300 KM
$29,995 + tax & lic
2018 Subaru Crosstre...
 114,100 KM
$25,995 + tax & lic

Email Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

Call Dealer

705-797-XXXX

(click to show)

705-797-1100

Alternate Numbers
705-627-0123
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory