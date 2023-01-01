Menu
2020 Chevrolet Spark

17,562 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Barrie Ford

705-737-2313

2020 Chevrolet Spark

2020 Chevrolet Spark

LS Manual

2020 Chevrolet Spark

LS Manual

Location

Barrie Ford

55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7

705-737-2313

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

17,562KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10362747
  • Stock #: 1223
  • VIN: KL8CA6SA2LC421460

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 17,562 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Interior

Tachometer

Powertrain

5 Speed Manual

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Barrie Ford

Barrie Ford

55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7

705-737-2313

