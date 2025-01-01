Menu
2020 Chevrolet Spark

110,500 KM

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
2020 Chevrolet Spark

LT APPLE CARPLAY!!

12312656

2020 Chevrolet Spark

LT APPLE CARPLAY!!

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
110,500KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KL8CD6SA7LC467714

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 110,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a stylish and practical city car? Look no further than this 2020 Chevrolet Spark LT! This silver hatchback is in excellent condition, with only 110,500km on the odometer, and boasts a range of features to make your driving experience enjoyable and convenient.

Step inside the Spark LT and you'll be greeted by a comfortable gray interior with bucket seats and plenty of room for passengers. Stay connected on the go with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, and enjoy the convenience of features like keyless entry, power windows, and heated mirrors. You'll also find safety features like anti-lock brakes, traction control, and multiple airbags for peace of mind on every journey.

This Chevrolet Spark LT is perfect for commuters, students, or anyone looking for a reliable and affordable car. Visit Eckert Auto Sales today to see for yourself why this Spark LT is the perfect choice for your next vehicle.

For more information give us a call today (705)797-1100.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk

Seating

Split Rear Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Warranty

Warranty Included

Additional Features

Telematics
Knee Air Bag

