$14,995+ tax & licensing
2020 Chevrolet Spark
LT CELL PHONE INTEGRATION!!
2020 Chevrolet Spark
LT CELL PHONE INTEGRATION!!
Location
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
705-797-1100
Certified
$14,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 110,500 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a stylish and practical city car that won't break the bank? Look no further than this 2020 Chevrolet Spark LT, available now at Eckert Auto Sales! With its sleek silver exterior and comfortable gray interior, this Spark is ready to turn heads wherever you go. Packed with features like Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, you can stay connected and entertained on the road. Its 1.4L 4-cylinder engine provides peppy performance, while its CVT transmission delivers a smooth and efficient ride.
This Spark comes loaded with features to enhance your driving experience, including a rearview camera for added safety, heated mirrors for those chilly mornings, and keyless entry for convenience. You'll also enjoy the comfort of power windows, power locks, and power steering. And with its spacious hatchback design and folding rear seats, this Spark can accommodate all your cargo needs, whether it's groceries, luggage, or sporting equipment.
This Spark is ready for its next adventure with only 110,500km on the odometer. Stop by Eckert Auto Sales today and see for yourself why this 2020 Chevrolet Spark LT is the perfect choice for your urban lifestyle.
For more information give us a call today at (705)797-1100
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Seating
Media / Nav / Comm
Warranty
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Eckert Auto Sales
Email Eckert Auto Sales
Eckert Auto Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
705-797-XXXX(click to show)
705-797-1100
Alternate Numbers705-627-0123
+ taxes & licensing
705-797-1100