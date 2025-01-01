Menu
Account
Sign In
<p style=box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / 0.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; margin: 0px 0px 1.25em; color: #374151; font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff; border: 0px solid #e4e4e7;>Looking for a stylish and practical city car that wont break the bank? Look no further than this 2020 Chevrolet Spark LT, available now at Eckert Auto Sales! With its sleek silver exterior and comfortable gray interior, this Spark is ready to turn heads wherever you go. Packed with features like Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, you can stay connected and entertained on the road. Its 1.4L 4-cylinder engine provides peppy performance, while its CVT transmission delivers a smooth and efficient ride.</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / 0.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; margin: 1.25em 0px; color: #374151; font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff; border: 0px solid #e4e4e7;>This Spark comes loaded with features to enhance your driving experience, including a rearview camera for added safety, heated mirrors for those chilly mornings, and keyless entry for convenience. Youll also enjoy the comfort of power windows, power locks, and power steering. And with its spacious hatchback design and folding rear seats, this Spark can accommodate all your cargo needs, whether its groceries, luggage, or sporting equipment.</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / 0.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; margin: 1.25em 0px; color: #374151; font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff; border: 0px solid #e4e4e7;>This Spark is ready for its next adventure with only 110,500km on the odometer. Stop by Eckert Auto Sales today and see for yourself why this 2020 Chevrolet Spark LT is the perfect choice for your urban lifestyle.</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / 0.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; margin: 1.25em 0px; color: #374151; font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff; border: 0px solid #e4e4e7;>For more information give us a call today at (705)797-1100</p>

2020 Chevrolet Spark

110,500 KM

Details Description Features

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Chevrolet Spark

LT CELL PHONE INTEGRATION!!

Watch This Vehicle
12432495

2020 Chevrolet Spark

LT CELL PHONE INTEGRATION!!

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

  1. 1745252410
  2. 1745252412
  3. 1745252413
  4. 1745252416
  5. 1745252417
  6. 1745252419
  7. 1745252420
  8. 1745252422
  9. 1745252423
  10. 1745252425
  11. 1745252426
  12. 1745252428
  13. 1745252429
  14. 1745252431
  15. 1745252432
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
110,500KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KL8CD6SA7LC467713

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 110,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a stylish and practical city car that won't break the bank? Look no further than this 2020 Chevrolet Spark LT, available now at Eckert Auto Sales! With its sleek silver exterior and comfortable gray interior, this Spark is ready to turn heads wherever you go. Packed with features like Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, you can stay connected and entertained on the road. Its 1.4L 4-cylinder engine provides peppy performance, while its CVT transmission delivers a smooth and efficient ride.

This Spark comes loaded with features to enhance your driving experience, including a rearview camera for added safety, heated mirrors for those chilly mornings, and keyless entry for convenience. You'll also enjoy the comfort of power windows, power locks, and power steering. And with its spacious hatchback design and folding rear seats, this Spark can accommodate all your cargo needs, whether it's groceries, luggage, or sporting equipment.

This Spark is ready for its next adventure with only 110,500km on the odometer. Stop by Eckert Auto Sales today and see for yourself why this 2020 Chevrolet Spark LT is the perfect choice for your urban lifestyle.

For more information give us a call today at (705)797-1100

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Split Rear Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Warranty

Warranty Included

Additional Features

Telematics
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Eckert Auto Sales

Used 2017 Honda Civic Si NAVIGATION/SUNROOF!! for sale in Barrie, ON
2017 Honda Civic Si NAVIGATION/SUNROOF!! 121,900 KM $18,995 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Mitsubishi RVR SE AWD LANE DEPARTURE!! for sale in Barrie, ON
2020 Mitsubishi RVR SE AWD LANE DEPARTURE!! 93,500 KM $19,995 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Ford Edge SEL AWD SUNROOF/NAVIGATION!! for sale in Barrie, ON
2020 Ford Edge SEL AWD SUNROOF/NAVIGATION!! 108,200 KM $23,995 + tax & lic

Email Eckert Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

705-797-XXXX

(click to show)

705-797-1100

Alternate Numbers
705-627-0123
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

Contact Seller
2020 Chevrolet Spark