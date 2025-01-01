Menu
Account
Sign In
<p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; color: oklch(0.373 0.034 259.733); font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 14px; background-color: #fafafa;>Looking for a zippy and efficient ride? Check out this sleek, used 2020 Chevrolet Spark LT, now available at Eckert Auto Sales! This compact car is perfect for navigating city streets and offers impressive fuel economy, making it a smart choice for your daily commute or weekend adventures. With its clean white exterior and comfortable gray interior, this Spark LT is sure to turn heads while providing a comfortable and practical driving experience. This vehicle has 104,400km on the odometer.</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; color: oklch(0.373 0.034 259.733); font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 14px; background-color: #fafafa;>This 2020 Chevrolet Spark LT is packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience such as Apple Carplay and Android Auto. Its efficient 1.4L 4-cylinder engine is paired with a smooth variable transmission, ensuring a responsive and enjoyable ride. As a four-door sedan, its also incredibly practical, offering ample space for passengers and cargo. Equipped for all driving conditions with the all season and winter tires. Dont miss the opportunity to own this fantastic vehicle.</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; color: oklch(0.373 0.034 259.733); font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 14px; background-color: #fafafa;>Come down to Eckert Auto Sales and check it out for yourself!!</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; color: oklch(0.373 0.034 259.733); font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 14px; background-color: #fafafa;>For more information give us a call today (705)797-1100.</p>

2020 Chevrolet Spark

104,400 KM

Details Description Features

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Chevrolet Spark

LT APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO!!

Watch This Vehicle
12569351

2020 Chevrolet Spark

LT APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO!!

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

  1. 1748358032212
  2. 1748358032684
  3. 1748358033539
  4. 1748358034016
  5. 1748358034502
  6. 1748358034989
  7. 1748358035494
  8. 1748358035943
  9. 1748358036382
  10. 1748358036878
  11. 1748358037314
  12. 1748358037779
  13. 1748358038234
  14. 1748358038696
  15. 1748358039138
  16. 1748358039588
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
104,400KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KL8CD6SA9LC407630

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 104,400 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a zippy and efficient ride? Check out this sleek, used 2020 Chevrolet Spark LT, now available at Eckert Auto Sales! This compact car is perfect for navigating city streets and offers impressive fuel economy, making it a smart choice for your daily commute or weekend adventures. With its clean white exterior and comfortable gray interior, this Spark LT is sure to turn heads while providing a comfortable and practical driving experience. This vehicle has 104,400km on the odometer.

This 2020 Chevrolet Spark LT is packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience such as Apple Carplay and Android Auto. Its efficient 1.4L 4-cylinder engine is paired with a smooth variable transmission, ensuring a responsive and enjoyable ride. As a four-door sedan, it's also incredibly practical, offering ample space for passengers and cargo. Equipped for all driving conditions with the all season and winter tires. Don't miss the opportunity to own this fantastic vehicle.

Come down to Eckert Auto Sales and check it out for yourself!!

For more information give us a call today (705)797-1100.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Onstar
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
2 SETS OF TIRES
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Eckert Auto Sales

Used 2020 Chevrolet Spark LT APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO!! for sale in Barrie, ON
2020 Chevrolet Spark LT APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO!! 104,400 KM $15,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Chevrolet Cruze LT GREAT GAS MILEAGE!! for sale in Barrie, ON
2018 Chevrolet Cruze LT GREAT GAS MILEAGE!! 152,200 KM $9,995 + tax & lic
Used 2015 RAM 1500 ST HARD TONNEAU COVER/RUNNING BOARDS!! for sale in Barrie, ON
2015 RAM 1500 ST HARD TONNEAU COVER/RUNNING BOARDS!! 142,600 KM $17,995 + tax & lic

Email Eckert Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

705-797-XXXX

(click to show)

705-797-1100

Alternate Numbers
705-627-0123
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$15,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

2020 Chevrolet Spark