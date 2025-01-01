$15,995+ taxes & licensing
2020 Chevrolet Spark
LT APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO!!
Location
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
705-797-1100
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 104,400 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a zippy and efficient ride? Check out this sleek, used 2020 Chevrolet Spark LT, now available at Eckert Auto Sales! This compact car is perfect for navigating city streets and offers impressive fuel economy, making it a smart choice for your daily commute or weekend adventures. With its clean white exterior and comfortable gray interior, this Spark LT is sure to turn heads while providing a comfortable and practical driving experience. This vehicle has 104,400km on the odometer.
This 2020 Chevrolet Spark LT is packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience such as Apple Carplay and Android Auto. Its efficient 1.4L 4-cylinder engine is paired with a smooth variable transmission, ensuring a responsive and enjoyable ride. As a four-door sedan, it's also incredibly practical, offering ample space for passengers and cargo. Equipped for all driving conditions with the all season and winter tires. Don't miss the opportunity to own this fantastic vehicle.
Come down to Eckert Auto Sales and check it out for yourself!!
For more information give us a call today (705)797-1100.
