Cruise around town in style and efficiency with this pristine 2020 Chevrolet Spark LT, now available at Eckert Auto Sales! This compact charmer is perfect for navigating city streets or enjoying a weekend getaway. With its sleek white exterior and comfortable gray interior, youll turn heads wherever you go. This Spark offers a surprisingly spacious cabin and an easy-to-drive experience, making it an ideal choice for both new and experienced drivers. This particular model has 104,400km on the odometer.

Get ready to experience driving bliss with a fuel-efficient 1.4L 4-cylinder engine, paired with a smooth Variable/CVT transmission. This Spark is designed for practicality, offering a surprisingly spacious interior and a fun, agile driving experience. The front-wheel drive ensures confident handling in various road conditions. This four-door sedan offers a perfect blend of style, efficiency, and affordability. Come down to Eckert Auto Sales and see this beauty with 2 sets of tires!

2020 Chevrolet Spark

104,400 KM

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing
2020 Chevrolet Spark

LT BIG INFOTAINMENT CENTRE!!

12688881

2020 Chevrolet Spark

LT BIG INFOTAINMENT CENTRE!!

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
104,400KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KL8CD6SA9LC407631

  Exterior Colour White
  Interior Colour Gray
  Body Style Sedan
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Variable / CVT
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 4
  Mileage 104,400 KM

Cruise around town in style and efficiency with this pristine 2020 Chevrolet Spark LT, now available at Eckert Auto Sales! This compact charmer is perfect for navigating city streets or enjoying a weekend getaway. With its sleek white exterior and comfortable gray interior, you'll turn heads wherever you go. This Spark offers a surprisingly spacious cabin and an easy-to-drive experience, making it an ideal choice for both new and experienced drivers. This particular model has 104,400km on the odometer.

Get ready to experience driving bliss with a fuel-efficient 1.4L 4-cylinder engine, paired with a smooth Variable/CVT transmission. This Spark is designed for practicality, offering a surprisingly spacious interior and a fun, agile driving experience. The front-wheel drive ensures confident handling in various road conditions. This four-door sedan offers a perfect blend of style, efficiency, and affordability. Come down to Eckert Auto Sales and see this beauty with 2 sets of tires!

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
WiFi Hotspot

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats

Warranty Included

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
705-797-XXXX

705-797-1100

705-627-0123
$15,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

2020 Chevrolet Spark