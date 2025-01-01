$15,995+ taxes & licensing
2020 Chevrolet Spark
LT BIG INFOTAINMENT CENTRE!!
Location
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
705-797-1100
Certified
$15,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 104,400 KM
Vehicle Description
Cruise around town in style and efficiency with this pristine 2020 Chevrolet Spark LT, now available at Eckert Auto Sales! This compact charmer is perfect for navigating city streets or enjoying a weekend getaway. With its sleek white exterior and comfortable gray interior, you'll turn heads wherever you go. This Spark offers a surprisingly spacious cabin and an easy-to-drive experience, making it an ideal choice for both new and experienced drivers. This particular model has 104,400km on the odometer.
Get ready to experience driving bliss with a fuel-efficient 1.4L 4-cylinder engine, paired with a smooth Variable/CVT transmission. This Spark is designed for practicality, offering a surprisingly spacious interior and a fun, agile driving experience. The front-wheel drive ensures confident handling in various road conditions. This four-door sedan offers a perfect blend of style, efficiency, and affordability. Come down to Eckert Auto Sales and see this beauty with 2 sets of tires!
Vehicle Features
