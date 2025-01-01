Menu
Account
Sign In
<p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; color: oklch(0.373 0.034 259.733); font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 14px; background-color: #fafafa;>Looking for a zippy and stylish city car thats packed with modern tech? Eckert Auto Sales has just the ride for you! Check out this pristine 2020 Chevrolet Spark LT, a compact sedan thats perfect for navigating Canadian streets with ease. This Spark, boasting a clean white exterior and a comfortable gray interior, is ready to turn heads and make your daily commute a breeze. With only 104,400km on the odometer, this car has plenty of life left!</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; color: oklch(0.373 0.034 259.733); font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 14px; background-color: #fafafa;>Under the hood, youll find a fuel-efficient 1.4L 4-cylinder engine, paired with a smooth Variable/CVT transmission. This combination makes for a responsive and economical drive, perfect for saving you money at the pump. The Sparks front-wheel-drive configuration ensures confident handling in various weather conditions.</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; color: oklch(0.373 0.034 259.733); font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 14px; background-color: #fafafa;>Here are five reasons why youll love this 2020 Chevrolet Spark LT from Eckert Auto Sales:</p><ul style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; list-style-position: initial; list-style-image: initial; color: oklch(0.373 0.034 259.733); font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 14px; background-color: #fafafa; padding-inline-start: 1.625em !important;><li style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; padding-inline-start: 0.375em !important;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; font-weight: 600 !important; color: oklch(0.21 0.034 264.665) !important;>Stay Connected:</span> Seamlessly integrate your iPhone with Apple CarPlay on the big infotainment screen for easy access to your music, navigation, and apps.</li><li style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; padding-inline-start: 0.375em !important;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; font-weight: 600 !important; color: oklch(0.21 0.034 264.665) !important;>Compact & Convenient:</span> Effortlessly maneuver through city traffic and squeeze into those tight parking spots.</li><li style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; padding-inline-start: 0.375em !important;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; font-weight: 600 !important; color: oklch(0.21 0.034 264.665) !important;>Fuel Sipping Efficiency:</span> Enjoy incredible fuel economy, keeping your wallet happy.</li><li style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; padding-inline-start: 0.375em !important;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; font-weight: 600 !important; color: oklch(0.21 0.034 264.665) !important;>Modern Tech:</span> Enjoy the convenience of a user-friendly infotainment system.</li><li style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; padding-inline-start: 0.375em !important;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; font-weight: 600 !important; color: oklch(0.21 0.034 264.665) !important;>Stylish Design:</span> Make a statement wherever you go with its sleek sedan design.</li></ul><p>The price includes our Advantage Package!! HST and licensing extra.</p><p>For more information give us a call today (705)797-1100</p>

2020 Chevrolet Spark

104,400 KM

Details Description Features

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Chevrolet Spark

LT WITH APPLE CARPLAY/BIG INFOTAINMENT SCREEN!!

Watch This Vehicle
12807763

2020 Chevrolet Spark

LT WITH APPLE CARPLAY/BIG INFOTAINMENT SCREEN!!

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

  1. 1753808164124
  2. 1753808164695
  3. 1753808165135
  4. 1753808165629
  5. 1753808166061
  6. 1753808166510
  7. 1753808166917
  8. 1753808167367
  9. 1753808167802
  10. 1753808168234
  11. 1753808168697
  12. 1753808169113
  13. 1753808169548
  14. 1753808170040
  15. 1753808170546
  16. 1753808170981
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
104,400KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KL8CD6SA9LC407632

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 104,400 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a zippy and stylish city car that's packed with modern tech? Eckert Auto Sales has just the ride for you! Check out this pristine 2020 Chevrolet Spark LT, a compact sedan that's perfect for navigating Canadian streets with ease. This Spark, boasting a clean white exterior and a comfortable gray interior, is ready to turn heads and make your daily commute a breeze. With only 104,400km on the odometer, this car has plenty of life left!

Under the hood, you'll find a fuel-efficient 1.4L 4-cylinder engine, paired with a smooth Variable/CVT transmission. This combination makes for a responsive and economical drive, perfect for saving you money at the pump. The Spark's front-wheel-drive configuration ensures confident handling in various weather conditions.

Here are five reasons why you'll love this 2020 Chevrolet Spark LT from Eckert Auto Sales:

  • Stay Connected: Seamlessly integrate your iPhone with Apple CarPlay on the big infotainment screen for easy access to your music, navigation, and apps.
  • Compact & Convenient: Effortlessly maneuver through city traffic and squeeze into those tight parking spots.
  • Fuel Sipping Efficiency: Enjoy incredible fuel economy, keeping your wallet happy.
  • Modern Tech: Enjoy the convenience of a user-friendly infotainment system.
  • Stylish Design: Make a statement wherever you go with its sleek sedan design.

The price includes our Advantage Package!! HST and licensing extra.

For more information give us a call today (705)797-1100

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Warranty

Warranty Included

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Eckert Auto Sales

Used 2017 Chevrolet Impala LT WITH PARTIAL LEATHER SEATS!! for sale in Barrie, ON
2017 Chevrolet Impala LT WITH PARTIAL LEATHER SEATS!! 137,600 KM $13,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Ford F-150 XLT SUPER CREW WITH BACK UP TRAILER ASSIST!! for sale in Barrie, ON
2018 Ford F-150 XLT SUPER CREW WITH BACK UP TRAILER ASSIST!! 109,300 KM SOLD
Used 2017 Hyundai Tucson LIMITED NAVIGATION/LEATHER!! for sale in Barrie, ON
2017 Hyundai Tucson LIMITED NAVIGATION/LEATHER!! 108,100 KM $17,995 + tax & lic

Email Eckert Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

705-797-XXXX

(click to show)

705-797-1100

Alternate Numbers
705-627-0123
Quick Links
Directions Website
$15,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

2020 Chevrolet Spark