2020 Chevrolet Spark
LT WITH APPLE CARPLAY/BIG INFOTAINMENT SCREEN!!
Certified
$15,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 104,400 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a zippy and stylish city car that's packed with modern tech? Eckert Auto Sales has just the ride for you! Check out this pristine 2020 Chevrolet Spark LT, a compact sedan that's perfect for navigating Canadian streets with ease. This Spark, boasting a clean white exterior and a comfortable gray interior, is ready to turn heads and make your daily commute a breeze. With only 104,400km on the odometer, this car has plenty of life left!
Under the hood, you'll find a fuel-efficient 1.4L 4-cylinder engine, paired with a smooth Variable/CVT transmission. This combination makes for a responsive and economical drive, perfect for saving you money at the pump. The Spark's front-wheel-drive configuration ensures confident handling in various weather conditions.
Here are five reasons why you'll love this 2020 Chevrolet Spark LT from Eckert Auto Sales:
- Stay Connected: Seamlessly integrate your iPhone with Apple CarPlay on the big infotainment screen for easy access to your music, navigation, and apps.
- Compact & Convenient: Effortlessly maneuver through city traffic and squeeze into those tight parking spots.
- Fuel Sipping Efficiency: Enjoy incredible fuel economy, keeping your wallet happy.
- Modern Tech: Enjoy the convenience of a user-friendly infotainment system.
- Stylish Design: Make a statement wherever you go with its sleek sedan design.
The price includes our Advantage Package!! HST and licensing extra.
For more information give us a call today (705)797-1100
Vehicle Features
