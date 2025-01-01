$15,995+ taxes & licensing
2020 Chevrolet Spark
LT APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO!!
Location
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
705-797-1100
Certified
$15,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 104,400 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a fun, fuel-efficient, and tech-savvy ride? Look no further than this sleek 2020 Chevrolet Spark LT, available now at Eckert Auto Sales! This compact hatchback is perfect for navigating city streets and offers surprising versatility for weekend getaways. The Spark comes with 2 sets of tires so you are ready for all seasons in Canada. Its crisp white exterior paired with a comfortable gray interior makes a statement without sacrificing practicality. With its peppy 1.4L 4-cylinder engine and smooth Variable/CVT transmission, you'll enjoy a responsive driving experience while saving money at the pump. This Spark has 104,400km on the odometer.
Inside, you'll find a thoughtfully designed cabin packed with features to enhance your driving experience. The Spark's convenient hatchback design provides easy access to cargo space, making it a breeze to load groceries, luggage, or sporting equipment. This well-maintained Spark is ready to hit the road and provide years of reliable service.
Here are five reasons why you'll love this 2020 Chevrolet Spark LT:
- Seamless Smartphone Integration: Stay connected on the go with APPLE CARPLAY and ANDROID AUTO, allowing you to access your favorite apps, music, and navigation directly on the touchscreen display.
- Fuel-Efficient Performance: The Spark's 1.4L 4-cylinder engine is designed to maximize fuel economy, helping you save money on your daily commute and weekend adventures.
- Compact and Agile: Easily maneuver through crowded city streets and park in tight spaces thanks to the Spark's compact size.
- Smooth Automatic Transmission: The Variable/CVT transmission delivers a smooth and effortless driving experience, making every trip enjoyable.
- Versatile Hatchback Design: Enjoy the convenience of a hatchback body style, providing easy access to the cargo area for all your carrying needs.
The price includes our Advantage Package!! HST and licensing extra.
For more information give us a call today (705)797-1100
