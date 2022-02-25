Menu
2020 Dodge Charger

20,387 KM

Details Features

$67,788

+ tax & licensing
$67,788

+ taxes & licensing

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

705-726-0393

2020 Dodge Charger

2020 Dodge Charger

Scat Pack 392

2020 Dodge Charger

Scat Pack 392

Location

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

705-726-0393

$67,788

+ taxes & licensing

20,387KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8325939
  • Stock #: 35716AU
  • VIN: 2C3CDXGJ5LH235197

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 20,387 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
8 speed automatic

