Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Dodge Durango

52,675 KM

Details Features

0

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Barrie Ford

705-737-2313

Contact Seller
2020 Dodge Durango

2020 Dodge Durango

R/T

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Dodge Durango

R/T

Location

Barrie Ford

55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7

705-737-2313

  1. 8464203
  2. 8464203
  3. 8464203
  4. 8464203
  5. 8464203
  6. 8464203
  7. 8464203
  8. 8464203
  9. 8464203
Contact Seller

0

+ taxes & licensing

52,675KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8464203
  • Stock #: X0303A
  • VIN: 1C4SDJCT7LC370163

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # X0303A
  • Mileage 52,675 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Barrie Ford

2020 Kia Telluride SX
 47,818 KM
$55,977 + tax & lic
2020 Ford F-150 Limi...
 32,027 KM
$70,977 + tax & lic
2018 Ford F-150 PLAT...
 50,154 KM
$55,197 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Barrie Ford

Barrie Ford

Barrie Ford

55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7

Call Dealer

705-737-XXXX

(click to show)

705-737-2313

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory