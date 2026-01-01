$23,599+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2020 Dodge Grand Caravan
PREMIUM PLUS
2020 Dodge Grand Caravan
PREMIUM PLUS
Location
Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3
705-702-5069
$23,599
+ taxes & licensing
Used
103,251KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2C4RDGCG7LR220906
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brilliant black crystal pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 103,251 KM
Vehicle Description
Minivans 2WD, Premium Plus 2WD, 6-Speed Multi-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Smart Device Integration
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Seating
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Additional Features
MP3 Capability
Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD)
Radio: 430N
TRAILER TOW GROUP - 3 600 LB RATING -inc: Hitch w/2" Receiver Load-Leveling & Height Control Trailer Tow Wiring Harness
COMPACT SPARE TIRE -inc: Tire Carrier Winch
Requires Subscription
SINGLE-DVD ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM -inc: HDMI Port Video Remote Control Wireless Headphones 2nd Row Overhead DVD Console Remote USB Charging Port 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet 2nd-Row Overhead 9" VGA Video Screen
PREMIUM PACKAGE -inc: Garmin Navigation Front Heated Seats Automatic Headlamps Radio: 430N A/C w/Tri-Zone Automatic Temperature Control Overhead Ambient Surround Lighting Sun Visors w/Illuminated Mirrors Left 2nd Row Window Shades Universal Ga...
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29B -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic
BLACK PREMIUM SEATS W/SUEDE INSERTS
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
2025 RAM 1500 SPORT 10,593 KM $62,993 + tax & lic
2017 Toyota RAV4 LIMITED 90,713 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2018 RAM 1500 OUTDOORSMAN 214,125 KM $15,900 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
705-702-XXXX(click to show)
$23,599
+ taxes & licensing>
Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
705-702-5069
2020 Dodge Grand Caravan