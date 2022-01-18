Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

26,845 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

705-726-0393

Contact Seller
2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

PREMIUM PLUS

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

PREMIUM PLUS

Location

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

705-726-0393

  1. 8140933
  2. 8140933
  3. 8140933
  4. 8140933
  5. 8140933
  6. 8140933
  7. 8140933
  8. 8140933
  9. 8140933
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

26,845KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8140933
  • Stock #: 28111UQ
  • VIN: 2C4RDGCG3LR180629

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 26,845 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

2020 RAM 1500 SPORT
 15,123 KM
$75,350 + tax & lic
2019 BMW X2 xDrive28...
 46,436 KM
$37,988 + tax & lic
2016 Jeep Grand Cher...
 150,447 KM
$26,986 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

Call Dealer

705-726-XXXX

(click to show)

705-726-0393

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory