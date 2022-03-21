Menu
2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

54,999 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

705-726-0393

Contact Seller
2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

Location

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

705-726-0393

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

54,999KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8811938
  • Stock #: 28246UQ
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG1LR162485

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 54,999 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

