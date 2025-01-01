Menu
Looking for a sporty and practical ride thats perfect for navigating Canadian streets? Check out this eye-catching 2020 Ford EcoSport SE with a sunroof, now available at Eckert Auto Sales! This compact SUV is ready to turn heads with its vibrant blue exterior and comfortable gray interior. With only 82,400km on the odometer, this EcoSport is primed for many more adventures. Its efficient 1.0L 4-cylinder engine makes it perfect for zipping around town while keeping your fuel costs down.

This EcoSport SE offers a fantastic combination of style, convenience, and technology. Youll love the elevated driving position and the ease of parking. With its automatic transmission and front-wheel drive, its a breeze to handle in any condition. Plus, the EcoSports versatile design makes it ideal for both city commutes and weekend getaways.

Here are a few features that make this EcoSport stand out:

Sunroof: Let the sunshine in and enjoy the open-air feel with the integrated sunroof.
Fuel Efficiency: The 1L engine provides excellent fuel economy, saving you money at the pump.
Compact Agility: Navigate city streets with ease, thanks to its nimble size and responsive handling.
Modern Design: The EcoSports sleek exterior and comfortable interior provide a stylish and enjoyable driving experience.
Versatile Cargo Space: Enjoy flexible cargo space for groceries, gear, and everything in between!

The price includes our Advantage Package!!  HST and licensing extra.

For more information give us a call today (705)797-1100.

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

2020 Ford EcoSport