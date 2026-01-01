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<p>Looking for a stylish and efficient ride thats perfect for navigating city streets or weekend getaways? Check out this eye-catching 2020 Ford EcoSport SE with a sunroof, available now at Eckert Auto Sales, 192 Essa Road, Barrie! This compact SUV, painted in a vibrant blue, offers a comfortable and practical driving experience. With only 82,400kms on the odometer, this EcoSport is ready for many more adventures. Its fuel-efficient 1.0L 3-cylinder engine and front-wheel drive make it an economical choice without sacrificing performance.</p><p>Inside, youll find a well-designed gray interior that complements the exterior beautifully. The automatic transmission makes for a smooth and effortless driving experience, while the four-door configuration provides easy access for passengers and cargo. This EcoSport SE is packed with features designed to enhance your comfort and convenience on every journey. This SUV / Crossover is perfect for you!</p><p>The price includes our Advantage Package!!  For more information give us a call today at (705)797-1100.</p><p>HST and licensing extra.</p>

2020 Ford EcoSport

82,400 KM

Details Description Features

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Ford EcoSport

SE WITH A SUNROOF!!

Watch This Vehicle
13994079

2020 Ford EcoSport

SE WITH A SUNROOF!!

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

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Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
82,400KM
Excellent Condition
VIN MAJ3S2GE0LC382634

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 82,400 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a stylish and efficient ride that's perfect for navigating city streets or weekend getaways? Check out this eye-catching 2020 Ford EcoSport SE with a sunroof, available now at Eckert Auto Sales, 192 Essa Road, Barrie! This compact SUV, painted in a vibrant blue, offers a comfortable and practical driving experience. With only 82,400kms on the odometer, this EcoSport is ready for many more adventures. Its fuel-efficient 1.0L 3-cylinder engine and front-wheel drive make it an economical choice without sacrificing performance.

Inside, you'll find a well-designed gray interior that complements the exterior beautifully. The automatic transmission makes for a smooth and effortless driving experience, while the four-door configuration provides easy access for passengers and cargo. This EcoSport SE is packed with features designed to enhance your comfort and convenience on every journey. This SUV / Crossover is perfect for you!

The price includes our Advantage Package!!  For more information give us a call today at (705)797-1100.

HST and licensing extra.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
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705-797-XXXX

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705-797-1100

Alternate Numbers
705-627-0123
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$15,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

2020 Ford EcoSport