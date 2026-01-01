$15,995+ taxes & licensing
2020 Ford EcoSport
SE WITH A SUNROOF!!
2020 Ford EcoSport
SE WITH A SUNROOF!!
Location
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
705-797-1100
Certified
$15,995
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 82,400 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a stylish and efficient ride that's perfect for navigating city streets or weekend getaways? Check out this eye-catching 2020 Ford EcoSport SE with a sunroof, available now at Eckert Auto Sales, 192 Essa Road, Barrie! This compact SUV, painted in a vibrant blue, offers a comfortable and practical driving experience. With only 82,400kms on the odometer, this EcoSport is ready for many more adventures. Its fuel-efficient 1.0L 3-cylinder engine and front-wheel drive make it an economical choice without sacrificing performance.
Inside, you'll find a well-designed gray interior that complements the exterior beautifully. The automatic transmission makes for a smooth and effortless driving experience, while the four-door configuration provides easy access for passengers and cargo. This EcoSport SE is packed with features designed to enhance your comfort and convenience on every journey. This SUV / Crossover is perfect for you!
The price includes our Advantage Package!! For more information give us a call today at (705)797-1100.
HST and licensing extra.
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Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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705-797-1100
Alternate Numbers705-627-0123
+ taxes & licensing>
705-797-1100