2020 Ford Edge

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 3 0 , 9 9 6 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10410741

10410741 Stock #: Y0969A

Y0969A VIN: 2FMPK3J95LBB64625

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Green

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 30,996 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Additional Features 8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.