Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
108,200KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2FMPK4J97LBB01761

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 108,200 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a stylish and practical SUV that's packed with features? Look no further than this 2020 Ford Edge SEL AWD from Eckert Auto Sales! This sleek silver SUV boasts a spacious black interior, making every ride comfortable and luxurious. With its powerful 2.0L 4-cylinder engine and all-wheel drive, the Edge effortlessly handles any terrain while delivering a smooth and responsive driving experience.

This Edge is loaded with desirable features, including a panoramic sunroof that floods the cabin with natural light, a state-of-the-art navigation system that keeps you on track, heated seats for those chilly mornings, and a premium sound system that enhances your driving experience. With its 108,200km on the odometer, this Edge has plenty of life left in it, making it a perfect option for those seeking a reliable and versatile SUV.

For more information give us a call today (705)797-1100.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

