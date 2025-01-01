$23,995+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford Edge
SEL AWD FORD CO-PILOT/NAVIGATION!!
Location
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
705-797-1100
Certified
$23,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 108,200 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and stylish SUV that's packed with features? Look no further than this 2020 Ford Edge SEL AWD at Eckert Auto Sales. This silver beauty with a black interior boasts a powerful 2.0L 4-cylinder turbo engine, providing a smooth and responsive driving experience. It's equipped with the advanced Ford Co-Pilot360 driver-assist technology and navigation system, making every drive safer and more enjoyable. The Edge SEL is perfect for families and individuals alike, offering spacious seating, ample cargo room, and a comfortable ride. With 108,200km on the odometer, this Edge is ready for its next adventure.
For more information give us a call today at (705)797-1100.
