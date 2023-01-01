Menu
2020 Ford Escape

64,412 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Barrie Ford

705-737-2313

2020 Ford Escape

2020 Ford Escape

Titanium Hybrid

2020 Ford Escape

Titanium Hybrid

Location

Barrie Ford

55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7

705-737-2313

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

64,412KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10235594
  • Stock #: 7739
  • VIN: 1FMCU9DZ6LUC60068

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 7739
  • Mileage 64,412 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Automatic

Barrie Ford

Barrie Ford

55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7

