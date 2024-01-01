Menu
Account
Sign In

2020 Ford Escape

52,132 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Ford Escape

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Ford Escape

SE

Location

Barrie Ford

55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7

705-737-2313

  1. 10942085
  2. 10942085
  3. 10942085
  4. 10942085
  5. 10942085
  6. 10942085
  7. 10942085
  8. 10942085
  9. 10942085
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
52,132KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMCU0G60LUB36309

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Mileage 52,132 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Barrie Ford

Used 2011 Ford Escape Limited for sale in Barrie, ON
2011 Ford Escape Limited 276,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford F-150 Platinum JUST ARRIVED | HEATED SEATS | ALLOYS for sale in Barrie, ON
2022 Ford F-150 Platinum JUST ARRIVED | HEATED SEATS | ALLOYS 24,395 KM $72,384 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford Ranger XLT 2.3L ECOBOOST | ALLOYS | TECH PKG | FX4 OFF ROAD for sale in Barrie, ON
2021 Ford Ranger XLT 2.3L ECOBOOST | ALLOYS | TECH PKG | FX4 OFF ROAD 81,354 KM $36,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Barrie Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Barrie Ford

Barrie Ford

55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7

Call Dealer

705-737-XXXX

(click to show)

705-737-2313

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Barrie Ford

705-737-2313

Contact Seller
2020 Ford Escape