2020 Ford F-150
XLT 4WD SuperCrew 6.5' Box/5.0L COYOTE MOTOR!!
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
93,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10159230
- Stock #: 2786E
- VIN: 1FTFW1E57LFC68645
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 93,000 KM
Vehicle Description
TAKE THIS F-150 WITH THE 5.0L COYOTE MOTOR OUT TO TOW YOUR TRAILER THIS YEAR WITH EASE AND GET THERE WITHOUT GETTING LOST WITH THE NAVIGATION!! IT IS EQUIPPED WITH SPRAY IN BOXLINER, WINTER MATS, POWER PEDALS, USB, AUX AND TRAILER BACK UP ASSIST. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Seating
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Warranty
Warranty Included
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
