2020 Ford F-150

93,000 KM

$43,995

+ tax & licensing
$43,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

2020 Ford F-150

2020 Ford F-150

XLT 4WD SuperCrew 6.5' Box/5.0L COYOTE MOTOR!!

2020 Ford F-150

XLT 4WD SuperCrew 6.5' Box/5.0L COYOTE MOTOR!!

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$43,995

+ taxes & licensing

93,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 10159230
  Stock #: 2786E
  VIN: 1FTFW1E57LFC68645

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Gray
  Interior Colour Gray
  Body Style Pickup Truck
  Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 8-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 5
  Mileage 93,000 KM

Vehicle Description

TAKE THIS F-150 WITH THE 5.0L COYOTE MOTOR OUT TO TOW YOUR TRAILER THIS YEAR WITH EASE AND GET THERE WITHOUT GETTING LOST WITH THE NAVIGATION!! IT IS EQUIPPED WITH SPRAY IN BOXLINER, WINTER MATS, POWER PEDALS, USB, AUX AND TRAILER BACK UP ASSIST. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Warranty

Warranty Included

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-XXXX

705-797-1100

705-627-0123
