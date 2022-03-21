$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford F-150
XLT REVERSE CAM|TRAILER TOW|SPORT
Location
The Humberview Group
379 Bayfield St, Barrie, ON L4M 3C5
- Listing ID: 8956675
- Stock #: FP22428A
- VIN: 1FTFX1E43LKE98257
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 101,439 KM
Vehicle Description
This Bayfield Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Comes with a No Charge 6 Month or 10,000 KM Ford Premium Care Warranty | Equipment Group 302A Which Includes 10 Way Power Driver’s Seat, Heated Front Seats and Power Adjustable Pedals | Trailer Tow Package Which Includes Class IV Trailer Hitch Receiver, Smart Trailer Tow Connector, Integrated Trailer Brake Controller and Pro Trailer Backup Assist | XLT Sport Package Which Includes 18” 6 Spoke Aluminum Wheels, Magnetic Grille and Step Bars, Body Colored Bumpers and Sport Box Decals | Cruise Control | Pre Collision Assist with Automated Emergency Braking (AEB) | Rear View Camera | 136L Fuel Tank | Remote Start System | 3.5L Ecoboost Engine | 10 Speed Automatic Transmission All Bayfield Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles Pricing includes an Admin Fee of $499, OMVIC Fee of $10, Fuel fee of $50, Carfax fee of $45, and License Transfer fee of $32. For more information on any of our products or services you can text us 24/7 at 705-995-2867! The Bayfield Ford Pre Owned division has been proudly serving Barrie and Simcoe County for over 40 years from 379 Bayfield Street in the Heart of Barrie. All of our vehicles are sold with safety certificates, a fresh oil change, new windshield wipers, a 4-wheel alignment, a full detail and CarFax report completed by Bayfield Ford. 5000 Vehicles. 21 Stores.19 Brands. 1 Promise: Serving you better, each and every day.
Vehicle Features
