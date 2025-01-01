Menu
Oxford White 2020 Ford F-250SD XLT 4D Crew Cab Power Stroke 6.7L V8 DI 32V OHV Turbodiesel 10-Speed Automatic 4WD

This vehicle is certified. You can trust that each certified vehicle goes through a 150-point inspection by our factory-trained master technicians. Our requirements exceed the provincial regulations of safety standards.

With every detail disclosed and every standard met, confidence comes standard.
- Verified Vehicle History: CarFAX and UCDA reports included.
- Certified & Serviced: Oil, filters, and wipers replaced before delivery.
- Warranty You Can Trust: Up to 8 years or 200,000 KM of coverage.
- Finance Made Simple: Competitive rates for all credit profiles.
- Easy Exchange Program: Return within 7 days or 500 KM.

2020 Ford F-250

143,256 KM

$54,986

+ taxes & licensing
2020 Ford F-250

Super Duty SRW

13188197

2020 Ford F-250

Super Duty SRW

Location

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

705-702-5069

$54,986

+ taxes & licensing

Used
143,256KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FT7W2BT5LEC94972

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Crew Cab
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 143,256 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Interior

Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Exterior

Tow Hooks

Media / Nav / Comm

Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Heated Rear Seat(s)
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE: 6.7L 4V OHV POWER STROKE V8 TURBO DIESEL B20 -inc: small plastic urea tank exhaust brake green non locking fuel cap turbo boost urea gauge and intelligent oil life minder 181 Litre (48 Gallon) Fuel Tank 397 Amp Alternator Rapid-Heat Sup...

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3
$54,986

+ taxes & licensing>

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

705-702-5069

2020 Ford F-250