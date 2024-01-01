Menu
2020 Ford Mustang

17,500 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford Mustang

BULLITT

2020 Ford Mustang

BULLITT

Location

Barrie Ford

55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7

705-737-2313

  1. 11537181
  2. 11537181
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
17,500KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FA6P8K07L5582676

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 7910
  • Mileage 17,500 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Powertrain

6 Speed Manual

Barrie Ford

Barrie Ford

55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Barrie Ford

705-737-2313

2020 Ford Mustang