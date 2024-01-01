$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford Mustang
BULLITT
Location
Barrie Ford
55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7
705-737-2313
Used
17,500KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FA6P8K07L5582676
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Stock # 7910
- Mileage 17,500 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Powertrain
6 Speed Manual
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
