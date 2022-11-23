Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Ford Mustang

5,755 KM

Details Description Features

$132,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$132,999

+ taxes & licensing

Barrie Ford

705-737-2313

Contact Seller
2020 Ford Mustang

2020 Ford Mustang

Shelby GT500 CARBON FIBER TRACK PKG | NAVI | RECARO SEATING |

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Ford Mustang

Shelby GT500 CARBON FIBER TRACK PKG | NAVI | RECARO SEATING |

Location

Barrie Ford

55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7

705-737-2313

  1. 9348253
  2. 9348253
  3. 9348253
  4. 9348253
  5. 9348253
  6. 9348253
  7. 9348253
  8. 9348253
  9. 9348253
  10. 9348253
  11. 9348253
  12. 9348253
  13. 9348253
  14. 9348253
  15. 9348253
  16. 9348253
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$132,999

+ taxes & licensing

5,755KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9348253
  • Stock #: 7559
  • VIN: 1FA6P8SJ8L5502536

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 5,755 KM

Vehicle Description

Shelby GT500 RWD 7-Speed Automatic 5.2L V8


Adjustable Strut Top Mounts, Air Conditioning, Automatic temperature control, BLIS Blind Spot Information System, Carbon Fibre Track Pack, Catch Can, Equipment Group 950A, Exposed Carbon Fibre GT4 Track Wing, Exposed Carbon Fibre Instrument Panel, Front dual zone A/C, Heated Mirrors w/Memory & Turn Signal, Navigation System, Painted Over-the-Top Racing Stripes, Radio: B&O Sound System by Bang & Olufsen, Rear window defroster, RECARO Leather-Trimmed Seats w/Miko Suede, SplitterWickers, Technology Package, Voice-Activated Touchscreen Navigation System, Wheel Locking Kit, Wheels: 20" Exposed Carbon Fibre.


PLATINUM CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE




172-point inspection combined mechanical, aesthetic, functional inspection including a vehicle report card

Warranty: 90-days or 5,000 KM on inspected mechanical items, factory extended options eligible for warranty up to 200,000 KM

Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report

3X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth

3X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness

7 Day Money Back Guarantee* - Learn More or Ask Us For Details

7-Day Money Back Guarantee

Market Value Report provided

Guaranteed 2 keys/key fobs and door code (if equipped)

Equipped vehicles include a complimentary 3 month Sirius satellite radio subscription!

Complimentary full interior detailing, carpet shampoo and small ding removal

Paintless dent repair and/or touch-ups for applicable body panels

OEM notified of ownership change, recalls inspected and repaired

*Rates may vary based on amount financed and term.




SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's Retail Customers Only. Please, No Dealer Calls

Errors & Omissions Expected

INSGMT

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
CD Player
7 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Barrie Ford

2020 Ford Mustang Sh...
 5,755 KM
$132,999 + tax & lic
2016 Ford F-150 XLT ...
 180,612 KM
$22,999 + tax & lic
2014 Chevrolet Cruze...
 200,707 KM
$7,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Barrie Ford

Barrie Ford

Barrie Ford

55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7

Call Dealer

705-737-XXXX

(click to show)

705-737-2313

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory