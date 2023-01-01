Menu
2020 Ford Ranger

68,800 KM

Details

$44,995

+ tax & licensing
$44,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

2020 Ford Ranger

2020 Ford Ranger

LARIAT CREW CAB/NAVIGATION!!

2020 Ford Ranger

LARIAT CREW CAB/NAVIGATION!!

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$44,995

+ taxes & licensing

68,800KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9961424
  • VIN: 1FTER4FHXLLA12951

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 68,800 KM

Vehicle Description

CHECK OUT THIS RANGER LARIAT BLACKED OUT ALLOY WHEELS, RUNNING BOARDS AND A HARD TONNEAU COVER!! IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH NAVIGATION, SPRAY IN BOXLINER, REAR SLIDER, LANE DEPARTURE, SIRIUS XM RADIO AND BLUETOOTH. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

