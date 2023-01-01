$44,995+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford Ranger
LARIAT CREW CAB/NAVIGATION!!
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
68,800KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9961424
- VIN: 1FTER4FHXLLA12951
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 68,800 KM
Vehicle Description
CHECK OUT THIS RANGER LARIAT BLACKED OUT ALLOY WHEELS, RUNNING BOARDS AND A HARD TONNEAU COVER!! IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH NAVIGATION, SPRAY IN BOXLINER, REAR SLIDER, LANE DEPARTURE, SIRIUS XM RADIO AND BLUETOOTH. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Warranty
Warranty Included
Convenience
Proximity Key
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Cross-Traffic Alert
