$27,995+ taxes & licensing
2020 Honda CR-V
Sport WITH LEATHER/SUNROOF!!
2020 Honda CR-V
Sport WITH LEATHER/SUNROOF!!
Location
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
705-797-1100
Certified
$27,995
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue/Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 99,300 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a versatile and stylish SUV that can handle anything a Canadian winter (or summer!) throws your way? Then feast your eyes on this stunning 2020 Honda CR-V Sport, available now at Eckert Auto Sales, 192 Essa Road, Barrie! This beauty boasts a sleek blue/grey exterior and a sophisticated black interior, making it a head-turner on any street. With only 99,300 km on the odometer, this CR-V is ready for many more adventures. Its fuel-efficient 1.5L turbocharged engine is paired with Honda's renowned all-wheel-drive system, offering confidence and control in all driving conditions.
This 2020 CR-V Sport is more than just good looks and performance; it's packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience. The combination of practicality and comfort makes this CR-V the ideal vehicle for both city commutes and weekend getaways. The Sport trim offers a touch of luxury, making every journey a pleasure. Enjoy those summer nights star gazing through the sunroof.
The price includes our Advantage Package!! For more information give us a call today at (705)797-1100 or come visit us at 192 Essa Road, Barrie.
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705-797-1100
Alternate Numbers705-627-0123
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705-797-1100