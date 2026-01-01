Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Looking for a versatile and stylish SUV that can handle anything a Canadian winter (or summer!) throws your way? Then feast your eyes on this stunning 2020 Honda CR-V Sport, available now at Eckert Auto Sales, 192 Essa Road, Barrie! This beauty boasts a sleek blue/grey exterior and a sophisticated black interior, making it a head-turner on any street. With only 99,300 km on the odometer, this CR-V is ready for many more adventures. Its fuel-efficient 1.5L turbocharged engine is paired with Hondas renowned all-wheel-drive system, offering confidence and control in all driving conditions.</p><p>This 2020 CR-V Sport is more than just good looks and performance; its packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience. The combination of practicality and comfort makes this CR-V the ideal vehicle for both city commutes and weekend getaways. The Sport trim offers a touch of luxury, making every journey a pleasure. Enjoy those summer nights star gazing through the sunroof.</p><p>The price includes our Advantage Package!! For more information give us a call today at (705)797-1100 or come visit us at 192 Essa Road, Barrie.</p><p>HST and Licensing extra</p>

2020 Honda CR-V

99,300 KM

Details Description Features

$27,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Honda CR-V

Sport WITH LEATHER/SUNROOF!!

Watch This Vehicle
14029767

2020 Honda CR-V

Sport WITH LEATHER/SUNROOF!!

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

  1. 1777650328387
  2. 1777650328862
  3. 1777650329268
  4. 1777650329763
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
99,300KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HKRW2H43LH233595

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue/Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 99,300 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a versatile and stylish SUV that can handle anything a Canadian winter (or summer!) throws your way? Then feast your eyes on this stunning 2020 Honda CR-V Sport, available now at Eckert Auto Sales, 192 Essa Road, Barrie! This beauty boasts a sleek blue/grey exterior and a sophisticated black interior, making it a head-turner on any street. With only 99,300 km on the odometer, this CR-V is ready for many more adventures. Its fuel-efficient 1.5L turbocharged engine is paired with Honda's renowned all-wheel-drive system, offering confidence and control in all driving conditions.

This 2020 CR-V Sport is more than just good looks and performance; it's packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience. The combination of practicality and comfort makes this CR-V the ideal vehicle for both city commutes and weekend getaways. The Sport trim offers a touch of luxury, making every journey a pleasure. Enjoy those summer nights star gazing through the sunroof.

The price includes our Advantage Package!! For more information give us a call today at (705)797-1100 or come visit us at 192 Essa Road, Barrie.

HST and Licensing extra

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
ECON mode
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Auto Start/Stop

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Eckert Auto Sales

Used 2021 Chevrolet Equinox LS WITH APPLE CARPLAY!! for sale in Barrie, ON
2021 Chevrolet Equinox LS WITH APPLE CARPLAY!! 96,200 KM $21,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Buick Encore Preferred WITH PARTIAL LEATHER SEATS!! for sale in Barrie, ON
2019 Buick Encore Preferred WITH PARTIAL LEATHER SEATS!! 121,300 KM $14,995 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Ford EcoSport SE WITH A SUNROOF!! for sale in Barrie, ON
2020 Ford EcoSport SE WITH A SUNROOF!! 82,400 KM $15,995 + tax & lic

Email Eckert Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

705-797-XXXX

(click to show)

705-797-1100

Alternate Numbers
705-627-0123
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$27,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

2020 Honda CR-V