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<p>Looking for a versatile and reliable SUV that can handle anything Canadian roads throw at it? Eckert Auto Sales is thrilled to present this exceptional pre-owned 2020 Honda CR-V Sport AWD. This stylish gray CR-V, with its sleek black interior, is more than just a vehicle; its your perfect partner for daily commutes, weekend adventures, and everything in between. Under the hood, youll find a powerful yet efficient 1.5L 4-cylinder turbocharged engine paired with a smooth Variable/CVT transmission, offering a responsive and enjoyable driving experience.</p><p>This 2020 Honda CR-V Sport AWD, with just 99,300 kilometers on the odometer, is loaded with features designed to enhance your safety and comfort. The All-Wheel Drive system provides confidence and stability in all weather conditions, from snowy winter mornings to wet autumn drives. As a Sport trim, it boasts a sporty aesthetic, and the WITH LANE DEPARTURE!! designation highlights a key advanced safety technology that helps you stay on track. This SUV/Crossover is built for practicality with four doors and ample interior space, making it ideal for families, active individuals, or anyone who appreciates a well-rounded vehicle.</p><p class=MsoNormal>Here are six of the most appealing attributes of Eckert Auto Sales:</p><ul style=margin-top: 0cm; type=disc><li class=MsoNormal style=mso-list: l0 level1 lfo1; tab-stops: list 36.0pt;><strong>Honest Pricing: </strong>Our price is always inclusive except HST and Licensing</li><li class=MsoNormal style=mso-list: l0 level1 lfo1; tab-stops: list 36.0pt;><strong>Eckert Auto Sales Advantage Package: </strong>Your advantage when purchasing from Eckert Auto Sales. This includes the safety certification, oil change, we guarantee our vehicles 100% and back them with a Dealer Warranty.</li><li class=MsoNormal style=mso-list: l0 level1 lfo1; tab-stops: list 36.0pt;><strong>Friendly Family Business: </strong>We are a family owned dealership and we exceed in customer service.</li><li class=MsoNormal style=mso-list: l0 level1 lfo1; tab-stops: list 36.0pt;><strong>Financing: </strong>We offer the lowest interest rate available for your credit. No upsell of interest rates or unnecessary products.</li><li class=MsoNormal style=mso-list: l0 level1 lfo1; tab-stops: list 36.0pt;><strong>No Extra Charges: </strong>We never have any adminstration, finance or hidden fees. <strong>Just honest pricing!!</strong></li><li class=MsoNormal style=mso-list: l0 level1 lfo1; tab-stops: list 36.0pt;><strong>4.8 rating on Google!!</strong></li></ul><p class=MsoNormal>For more information give us a call today at (705)797-1100 or visit us at 192 Essa Road, Barrie</p><p class=MsoNormal> </p>

2020 Honda CR-V

99,300 KM

Details Description Features

$27,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Honda CR-V

Sport AWD WITH LANE DEPARTURE!!

Watch This Vehicle
14192438

2020 Honda CR-V

Sport AWD WITH LANE DEPARTURE!!

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

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Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
99,300KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HKRW2H43LH233594

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 99,300 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a versatile and reliable SUV that can handle anything Canadian roads throw at it? Eckert Auto Sales is thrilled to present this exceptional pre-owned 2020 Honda CR-V Sport AWD. This stylish gray CR-V, with its sleek black interior, is more than just a vehicle; it's your perfect partner for daily commutes, weekend adventures, and everything in between. Under the hood, you'll find a powerful yet efficient 1.5L 4-cylinder turbocharged engine paired with a smooth Variable/CVT transmission, offering a responsive and enjoyable driving experience.

This 2020 Honda CR-V Sport AWD, with just 99,300 kilometers on the odometer, is loaded with features designed to enhance your safety and comfort. The All-Wheel Drive system provides confidence and stability in all weather conditions, from snowy winter mornings to wet autumn drives. As a Sport trim, it boasts a sporty aesthetic, and the "WITH LANE DEPARTURE!!" designation highlights a key advanced safety technology that helps you stay on track. This SUV/Crossover is built for practicality with four doors and ample interior space, making it ideal for families, active individuals, or anyone who appreciates a well-rounded vehicle.

Here are six of the most appealing attributes of Eckert Auto Sales:

  • Honest Pricing: Our price is always inclusive except HST and Licensing
  • Eckert Auto Sales Advantage Package: Your advantage when purchasing from Eckert Auto Sales. This includes the safety certification, oil change, we guarantee our vehicles 100% and back them with a Dealer Warranty.
  • Friendly Family Business: We are a family owned dealership and we exceed in customer service.
  • Financing: We offer the lowest interest rate available for your credit. No upsell of interest rates or unnecessary products.
  • No Extra Charges: We never have any adminstration, finance or hidden fees. Just honest pricing!!
  • 4.8 rating on Google!!

For more information give us a call today at (705)797-1100 or visit us at 192 Essa Road, Barrie

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
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705-797-XXXX

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705-797-1100

Alternate Numbers
705-627-0123
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$27,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

2020 Honda CR-V