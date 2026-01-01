$27,995+ taxes & licensing
2020 Honda CR-V
Sport AWD WITH LANE DEPARTURE!!
2020 Honda CR-V
Sport AWD WITH LANE DEPARTURE!!
Location
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
705-797-1100
Certified
$27,995
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 99,300 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a versatile and reliable SUV that can handle anything Canadian roads throw at it? Eckert Auto Sales is thrilled to present this exceptional pre-owned 2020 Honda CR-V Sport AWD. This stylish gray CR-V, with its sleek black interior, is more than just a vehicle; it's your perfect partner for daily commutes, weekend adventures, and everything in between. Under the hood, you'll find a powerful yet efficient 1.5L 4-cylinder turbocharged engine paired with a smooth Variable/CVT transmission, offering a responsive and enjoyable driving experience.
This 2020 Honda CR-V Sport AWD, with just 99,300 kilometers on the odometer, is loaded with features designed to enhance your safety and comfort. The All-Wheel Drive system provides confidence and stability in all weather conditions, from snowy winter mornings to wet autumn drives. As a Sport trim, it boasts a sporty aesthetic, and the "WITH LANE DEPARTURE!!" designation highlights a key advanced safety technology that helps you stay on track. This SUV/Crossover is built for practicality with four doors and ample interior space, making it ideal for families, active individuals, or anyone who appreciates a well-rounded vehicle.
Here are six of the most appealing attributes of Eckert Auto Sales:
- Honest Pricing: Our price is always inclusive except HST and Licensing
- Eckert Auto Sales Advantage Package: Your advantage when purchasing from Eckert Auto Sales. This includes the safety certification, oil change, we guarantee our vehicles 100% and back them with a Dealer Warranty.
- Friendly Family Business: We are a family owned dealership and we exceed in customer service.
- Financing: We offer the lowest interest rate available for your credit. No upsell of interest rates or unnecessary products.
- No Extra Charges: We never have any adminstration, finance or hidden fees. Just honest pricing!!
- 4.8 rating on Google!!
For more information give us a call today at (705)797-1100 or visit us at 192 Essa Road, Barrie
Vehicle Features
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705-797-1100
Alternate Numbers705-627-0123
+ taxes & licensing>
705-797-1100