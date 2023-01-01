Menu
Account
Sign In
100% approval based on income and ability to pay. O.A.C. 0%-29.9% some down payment may be required.

2020 Hyundai Elantra

89,977 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Hyundai Elantra

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Hyundai Elantra

Location

The Loan Arranger

91 Essa Road, Barrie, ON L4N 3K4

1-800-403-3225

  1. 10822347
  2. 10822347
  3. 10822347
  4. 10822347
  5. 10822347
  6. 10822347
  7. 10822347
  8. 10822347
  9. 10822347
  10. 10822347
  11. 10822347
  12. 10822347
  13. 10822347
  14. 10822347
  15. 10822347
  16. 10822347
  17. 10822347
  18. 10822347
  19. 10822347
  20. 10822347
  21. 10822347
  22. 10822347
  23. 10822347
  24. 10822347
  25. 10822347
  26. 10822347
  27. 10822347
  28. 10822347
  29. 10822347
  30. 10822347
  31. 10822347
  32. 10822347
  33. 10822347
  34. 10822347
  35. 10822347
  36. 10822347
  37. 10822347
  38. 10822347
  39. 10822347
  40. 10822347
  41. 10822347
  42. 10822347
  43. 10822347
  44. 10822347
  45. 10822347
  46. 10822347
  47. 10822347
  48. 10822347
  49. 10822347
  50. 10822347
  51. 10822347
  52. 10822347
  53. 10822347
  54. 10822347
  55. 10822347
  56. 10822347
  57. 10822347
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
89,977KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN KMHD84LFXLU060782

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 89,977 KM

Vehicle Description

100% approval based on income and ability to pay. O.A.C. 0%-29.9% some down payment may be required.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Interval wipers

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
tilt steering
CUP HOLDERS
Cloth Upholstery

Mechanical

Power Steering

Safety

4 Wheel Disc Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

BACK UP CAMERA
mp3 ready

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From The Loan Arranger

Used 2018 Nissan Qashqai for sale in Barrie, ON
2018 Nissan Qashqai 88,964 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2018 Ford Focus for sale in Barrie, ON
2018 Ford Focus 126,953 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2020 Ford Escape for sale in Barrie, ON
2020 Ford Escape 144,544 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email The Loan Arranger

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The Loan Arranger

The Loan Arranger

Barrie

91 Essa Road, Barrie, ON L4N 3K4

Call Dealer

1-800-403-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-403-3225

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Loan Arranger

1-800-403-3225

Contact Seller
2020 Hyundai Elantra