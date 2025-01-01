Menu
Looking for a stylish and capable SUV that can handle Canadian roads? Eckert Auto Sales is thrilled to present this pristine 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe Preferred! This well-maintained SUV offers the perfect blend of comfort, practicality, and modern features, all wrapped in a sleek white exterior with a sophisticated black leather interior. With only 96,700km on the odometer, this Santa Fe is ready for many more adventures.

This Santa Fe is a true all-rounder, boasting a fuel-efficient 2.4L 4-cylinder engine and all-wheel drive, ensuring confident handling in any weather. The automatic transmission makes for effortless driving, while the SUV/Crossover body style provides ample space for passengers and cargo. Youll love the peace of mind and convenience this vehicle offers.

For more information give us a call today (705)797-1100.

2020 Hyundai Santa Fe

96,700 KM

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing
2020 Hyundai Santa Fe

Preferred LANE DEPARTURE/LEATHER!!

12672912

2020 Hyundai Santa Fe

Preferred LANE DEPARTURE/LEATHER!!

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
96,700KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5NMS3CAD6LH161684

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 96,700 KM

Looking for a stylish and capable SUV that can handle Canadian roads? Eckert Auto Sales is thrilled to present this pristine 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe Preferred! This well-maintained SUV offers the perfect blend of comfort, practicality, and modern features, all wrapped in a sleek white exterior with a sophisticated black leather interior. With only 96,700km on the odometer, this Santa Fe is ready for many more adventures.

This Santa Fe is a true all-rounder, boasting a fuel-efficient 2.4L 4-cylinder engine and all-wheel drive, ensuring confident handling in any weather. The automatic transmission makes for effortless driving, while the SUV/Crossover body style provides ample space for passengers and cargo. You'll love the peace of mind and convenience this vehicle offers.

For more information give us a call today (705)797-1100.

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Keyless Start

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty Included

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Bluetooth Connection

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

2020 Hyundai Santa Fe