Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Hyundai Tucson

73,058 KM

Details Features

$28,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$28,988

+ taxes & licensing

Bayfield Auto Sales

705-739-9100

Contact Seller
2020 Hyundai Tucson

2020 Hyundai Tucson

Preferred

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Hyundai Tucson

Preferred

Location

Bayfield Auto Sales

119 Bradford St, Barrie, ON L4N 3B2

705-739-9100

  1. 1678980334
  2. 1678980341
  3. 1678980354
  4. 1678980360
  5. 1678980369
  6. 1678980376
  7. 1678980380
  8. 1678980387
  9. 1678980392
  10. 1678980417
  11. 1678980421
  12. 1678980429
  13. 1678980439
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,988

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
73,058KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9719707
  • Stock #: 5999
  • VIN: KM8J3CAL9LU115999

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 73,058 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Bayfield Auto Sales

2019 Honda Civic Tou...
 93,873 KM
$24,988 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Taurus SHO...
 83,112 KM
$29,988 + tax & lic
2017 Toyota Tundra S...
 69,103 KM
$34,988 + tax & lic

Email Bayfield Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bayfield Auto Sales

Bayfield Auto Sales

119 Bradford St, Barrie, ON L4N 3B2

Call Dealer

705-739-XXXX

(click to show)

705-739-9100

Alternate Numbers
1-800-381-9996
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory