***4 New Tires*** The Infiniti QX50 Pure AWD 2.0L is a luxury compact SUV equipped with a 2.0-liter VC-Turbo engine producing 268 horsepower and 280 lb-ft of torque. It features a continuously variable transmission and standard all-wheel drive. The interior includes leatherette upholstery, 8-way power-adjustable front seats, and a dual-screen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. Additional features include advanced safety systems, providing a comfortable and capable driving experience in a refined design.

2020 Infiniti QX50

72,002 KM

$29,990

+ tax & licensing
2020 Infiniti QX50

PURE AWD ~Heated Leather ~Backup Cam ~Bluetooth

12294798

2020 Infiniti QX50

PURE AWD ~Heated Leather ~Backup Cam ~Bluetooth

G.D. Coates Used Car Superstore

425, Dunlop St W., Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

705-728-2422

$29,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
72,002KM
VIN 3PCAJ5M30LF111835

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Obsidian
  • Interior Colour Cream
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # LF111835
  • Mileage 72,002 KM

Vehicle Description

***4 New Tires***

The Infiniti QX50 Pure AWD 2.0L is a luxury compact SUV equipped with a 2.0-liter VC-Turbo engine producing 268 horsepower and 280 lb-ft of torque. It features a continuously variable transmission and standard all-wheel drive. The interior includes leatherette upholstery, 8-way power-adjustable front seats, and a dual-screen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. Additional features include advanced safety systems, providing a comfortable and capable driving experience in a refined design.

G. D. Coates - The Original Used Car Superstore!

Our Financing: We have financing for everyone regardless of your history. We have been helping people rebuild their credit since 1973 and can get you approvals other dealers can't. Our credit specialists will work closely with you to get you the approval and vehicle that is right for you. Come see for yourself why we're known as The Home of The Credit Rebuilders!

Our Warranty: G. D. Coates Used Car Superstore offers fully insured warranty plans catered to each customer's individual needs. Terms are available from 3 months to 7 years and because our customers come from all over, the coverage is valid anywhere in North America.

Parts & Service: We have a large eleven bay service department that services most makes and models. Our service department also includes a cleanup department for complete detailing and free shuttle service. We service what we sell! We sell and install all makes of new and used tires. Summer, winter, performance, all-season, all-terrain and more! Dress up your new car, truck, minivan or SUV before you take delivery! We carry accessories for all makes and models from hundreds of suppliers. Trailer hitches, tonneau covers, step bars, bug guards, vent visors, chrome trim, LED light kits, performance chips, leveling kits, and more! We also carry aftermarket aluminum rims for most makes and models.

Our Story: Family owned and operated since 1973, we have earned a reputation for the best selection, the best reconditioned vehicles, the best financing options and the best customer service! We are a full service dealership with a massive inventory of used cars, trucks, minivans and SUV's. Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ford, Lincoln, Chevrolet, GMC, Buick, Pontiac, Saturn, Cadillac, Honda, Toyota, Kia, Hyundai, Subaru, Suzuki, Volkswagen - We've Got 'Em! Come see for yourself why G. D. Coates Used Car Superstore was voted Barries Best Used Car Dealership!

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
tinted windows
Auto On/Off Headlamps

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Map Lights
remote start
Rear View Camera
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Digital clock
Remote Trunk Release
Electronic Compass
Inside Hood Release
Door Map Pockets

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Leather Interior
Power Adjustable Seat
Reclining Seats

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Climate Control

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Console
Cup Holder

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Curb Side Mirrors
Power Lift Gates
Center Arm Rest
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Driver Side Airbag
Collision Avoidance System
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors
Audio Voice Control

G.D. Coates Used Car Superstore

G.D. Coates Used Car Superstore

425, Dunlop St W., Barrie, ON L4N 1C3
$29,990

+ taxes & licensing

G.D. Coates Used Car Superstore

705-728-2422

2020 Infiniti QX50