2020 Jeep Cherokee

109,720 KM

$28,995.50

+ tax & licensing
2020 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk

2020 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

705-726-0393

$28,995.50

+ taxes & licensing

109,720KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4PJMBX1LD544159

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 109,720 KM

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Power Steering

4x4
9 Speed Automatic

2020 Jeep Cherokee