2020 Jeep Compass
Upland Edition
Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3
Used
24,368KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3C4NJDAB7LT129564
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 24,368 KM
Vehicle Description
Small SUV 4WD, Upland Edition 4x4 *Ltd Avail*, 9-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.4 L/144
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
Auxiliary Audio Input
Additional Features
MP3 Capability
White
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
BLACK CLOTH BUCKET SEATS
TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (DFH) -inc: Auto/Stick Automatic Transmission Centre Console/Rear Seat Air Vents Urethane Shift Knob (STD)
ENGINE: 2.4L MULTIAIR I-4 ZERO EVAP W/ESS -inc: Stop/Start Dual Battery System (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2GT UPLAND EDITION -inc: Engine: 2.4L MultiAir I-4 Zero Evap w/ESS Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic (DFH) Upland Fascia Upland Suspension Automatic Headlamps Black 4x4 Tailgate Badge Silver Anodized Interior Accents Deep Tint...
COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Reversible Carpet/Vinyl Cargo Mat Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel Windshield Wiper De-Icer Front Heated Seats Heated Steering Wheel Front & Rear All-Weather Floor Mats
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
