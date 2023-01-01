Menu
2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee

46,500 KM

$44,995

+ tax & licensing
Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

Altitude NAVIGATION/LEATHER/SUNROOF!!

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

46,500KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10367877
  • Stock #: 2807E
  • VIN: 1C4RJFAG6LC358127

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 46,500 KM

Vehicle Description

RIDE IN STYLE WITH THIS GRAND CHEROKEE ALTITUDE WITH NAVIGATION, HEATED POWER LEATHER SEATS AND A SUNROOF!! IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH THE BLACKED OUT PACKAGE OF BLACK ALLOYS AND RUNNING BOARDS, REAR CARGO COVER, BLUETOOTH, SIRIUS XM RADIO, HEATED LEATHER STEERING WHEEL, ECO & SPORT MODES. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Warranty

Warranty Included

Additional Features

Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Cross-Traffic Alert

Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

