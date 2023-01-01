$44,995+ tax & licensing
$44,995
+ taxes & licensing
2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Altitude NAVIGATION/LEATHER/SUNROOF!!
Location
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
46,500KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10367877
- Stock #: 2807E
- VIN: 1C4RJFAG6LC358127
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 46,500 KM
Vehicle Description
RIDE IN STYLE WITH THIS GRAND CHEROKEE ALTITUDE WITH NAVIGATION, HEATED POWER LEATHER SEATS AND A SUNROOF!! IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH THE BLACKED OUT PACKAGE OF BLACK ALLOYS AND RUNNING BOARDS, REAR CARGO COVER, BLUETOOTH, SIRIUS XM RADIO, HEATED LEATHER STEERING WHEEL, ECO & SPORT MODES. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Warranty
Warranty Included
Additional Features
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Cross-Traffic Alert
