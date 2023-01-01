2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 7 5 , 0 4 3 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10488156

10488156 Stock #: 28609UQ

28609UQ VIN: 1C4RJFAG6LC290170

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 75,043 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features 4x4 8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.