Standard SUV 4WD, Limited X 4x4, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345

2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee

93,112 KM

Details Description Features

Location

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

705-702-5069

Used
93,112KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4RJFBT5LC230392

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Slate Blue Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 93,112 KM

Vehicle Description

Standard SUV 4WD, Limited X 4x4, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
3.09 Rear Axle Ratio

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Cross-Traffic Alert
Transmission: 8-Spd TorqueFlite Automatic
Generic Sun/Moonroof
GVWR: 3 084 KGS (6 800 LBS)
COMMANDVIEW DUAL-PANE SUNROOF
Slate Blue Pearl
BLACK HERITAGE LEATHER-FACED W/PERFORATION SEATS
9 ALPINE SPEAKERS W/SUBWOOFER -inc: Active Noise Control System 506 Watt Amplifier
ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS -inc: 3.09 Rear Axle Ratio 230MM Rear Axle 700-Amp Maintenance-Free Battery HD 4-Wheel Anti-Lock Disc Brakes GVWR: 3 084 kgs (6 800 lbs)
Requires Subscription
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 22G LIMITED X -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Spd TorqueFlite Automatic Pirelli Brand Tires Granite Crystal Exterior Badging SiriusXM Traffic Instrument Cluster w/Off-Road Disp Pages Disassocia...
PROTECH GROUP -inc: Advanced Brake Assist Parallel & Perpendicular Park Assist Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop Forward Collision Warning w/Active Braking Lane Departure Warn/Lane Keep Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

