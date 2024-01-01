$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Limited X
2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Limited X
Location
Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3
705-702-5069
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
93,112KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4RJFBT5LC230392
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Slate Blue Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 93,112 KM
Vehicle Description
Standard SUV 4WD, Limited X 4x4, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
3.09 Rear Axle Ratio
Exterior
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Media / Nav / Comm
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Cross-Traffic Alert
Transmission: 8-Spd TorqueFlite Automatic
Generic Sun/Moonroof
GVWR: 3 084 KGS (6 800 LBS)
COMMANDVIEW DUAL-PANE SUNROOF
Slate Blue Pearl
BLACK HERITAGE LEATHER-FACED W/PERFORATION SEATS
9 ALPINE SPEAKERS W/SUBWOOFER -inc: Active Noise Control System 506 Watt Amplifier
ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS -inc: 3.09 Rear Axle Ratio 230MM Rear Axle 700-Amp Maintenance-Free Battery HD 4-Wheel Anti-Lock Disc Brakes GVWR: 3 084 kgs (6 800 lbs)
Requires Subscription
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 22G LIMITED X -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Spd TorqueFlite Automatic Pirelli Brand Tires Granite Crystal Exterior Badging SiriusXM Traffic Instrument Cluster w/Off-Road Disp Pages Disassocia...
PROTECH GROUP -inc: Advanced Brake Assist Parallel & Perpendicular Park Assist Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop Forward Collision Warning w/Active Braking Lane Departure Warn/Lane Keep Assist
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
705-702-5069
2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee