2020 Jeep Wrangler

$52,596 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 7 4 , 0 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10132725

10132725 Stock #: 36211AU

36211AU VIN: 1C4HJXFG6LW316646

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Green

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 6-cylinder

Stock # 36211AU

Mileage 74,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Powertrain 6 Speed Manual Additional Features 4x4

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.