2020 Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited Sport Altitude
Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3
705-702-5069
$35,988
+ taxes & licensing
Used
80,624KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4HJXDG1LW233502
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 80,624 KM
Vehicle Description
Sport Altitude 4x4, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Front Side Air Bag
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Mechanical
Power Steering
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Windows
Rear Defrost
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
Auxiliary Audio Input
RADIO: UCONNECT 4 W/7" DISPLAY
Additional Features
MP3 Capability
Convertible Hardtop
BLACK
Targa Roof
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
BLACK CLOTH BUCKET SEATS
3.45 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS (STD)
CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Universal Garage Door Opener
COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel Front Heated Seats
GVWR: 2 449 KG (5 400 LBS) (STD)
TIRES: P255/70R18 ALL-SEASON (STD)
TECHNOLOGY GROUP -inc: Google Android Auto 7" Full-Colour Driver Info Display SiriusXM Satellite Radio 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 USB Mobile Projection Integrated Centre Stack Radio 7" Touchscreen A/C w/A...
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTO -inc: Tip Start Dana M200 Rear Axle Hill Descent Control
TRAC-LOK LIMITED-SLIP REAR DIFFERENTIAL -inc: Tires: P245/75R17 All-Terrain (TQL)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 24L ALTITUDE -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Auto Speed-Sensitive Power Locks Freedom Panel Storage Bag Rear Window Defroster Rear Window Wiper w/Washer Delete Sunrider Soft Top He...
