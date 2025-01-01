Menu
Account
Sign In
<p style=box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / 0.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; margin: 0px 0px 1.25em; color: #374151; font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff; border: 0px solid #e4e4e7;>Looking for a stylish and reliable sedan that wont break the bank? Look no further than this 2020 Kia Forte EX+ SUNROOF/ANDROID AUTO!! at Eckert Auto Sales! With its sleek gray exterior and comfortable gray interior, this Forte is sure to turn heads wherever you go. Under the hood, youll find a responsive 2L 4-cylinder engine paired with a smooth CVT transmission, making for a comfortable and enjoyable driving experience.</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / 0.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; margin: 1.25em 0px; color: #374151; font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff; border: 0px solid #e4e4e7;>This Forte EX+ is loaded with features, including a sunroof for those sunny days, Android Auto for seamless smartphone integration, heated seats and steering wheel for those chilly Canadian mornings, and a suite of advanced safety features like blind spot monitoring and lane departure assist. With only 101,300km on the odometer, this Forte is ready for many more miles of adventure.</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / 0.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; margin: 1.25em 0px; color: #374151; font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff; border: 0px solid #e4e4e7;>Stop by Eckert Auto Sales today to experience this fantastic 2020 Kia Forte EX+ for yourself!</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / 0.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; margin: 1.25em 0px; color: #374151; font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff; border: 0px solid #e4e4e7;>For more information give us a call today (705)797-1100</p>

2020 Kia Forte

101,300 KM

Details Description Features

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Kia Forte

EX+ SUNROOF/ANDROID AUTO!!

Watch This Vehicle
12260989

2020 Kia Forte

EX+ SUNROOF/ANDROID AUTO!!

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

  1. 1741464603
  2. 1741464604
  3. 1741464606
  4. 1741464608
  5. 1741464609
  6. 1741464611
  7. 1741464613
  8. 1741464615
  9. 1741464616
  10. 1741464618
  11. 1741464620
  12. 1741464622
  13. 1741464623
  14. 1741464625
  15. 1741464627
  16. 1741464628
  17. 1741464630
  18. 1741464631
  19. 1741464633
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
101,300KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3KPF54AD9LE219881

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 101,300 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a stylish and reliable sedan that won't break the bank? Look no further than this 2020 Kia Forte EX+ SUNROOF/ANDROID AUTO!! at Eckert Auto Sales! With its sleek gray exterior and comfortable gray interior, this Forte is sure to turn heads wherever you go. Under the hood, you'll find a responsive 2L 4-cylinder engine paired with a smooth CVT transmission, making for a comfortable and enjoyable driving experience.

This Forte EX+ is loaded with features, including a sunroof for those sunny days, Android Auto for seamless smartphone integration, heated seats and steering wheel for those chilly Canadian mornings, and a suite of advanced safety features like blind spot monitoring and lane departure assist. With only 101,300km on the odometer, this Forte is ready for many more miles of adventure.

Stop by Eckert Auto Sales today to experience this fantastic 2020 Kia Forte EX+ for yourself!

For more information give us a call today (705)797-1100

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto

Warranty

Warranty Included

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Eckert Auto Sales

Used 2022 Kia Forte EX EYE CATCHING BLUE!! for sale in Barrie, ON
2022 Kia Forte EX EYE CATCHING BLUE!! 72,900 KM $19,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Honda Civic SE LANE DEPARTURE WARNING!! for sale in Barrie, ON
2018 Honda Civic SE LANE DEPARTURE WARNING!! 150,300 KM $16,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Toyota Tacoma SR5 DOUBLE CAB/6 FOOT BOX!! for sale in Barrie, ON
2019 Toyota Tacoma SR5 DOUBLE CAB/6 FOOT BOX!! 114,300 KM $39,995 + tax & lic

Email Eckert Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

705-797-XXXX

(click to show)

705-797-1100

Alternate Numbers
705-627-0123
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

Contact Seller
2020 Kia Forte