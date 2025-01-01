$15,995+ tax & licensing
2020 Kia Forte
EX+ SUNROOF/ANDROID AUTO!!
Location
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
705-797-1100
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 101,300 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a stylish and reliable sedan that won't break the bank? Look no further than this 2020 Kia Forte EX+ SUNROOF/ANDROID AUTO!! at Eckert Auto Sales! With its sleek gray exterior and comfortable gray interior, this Forte is sure to turn heads wherever you go. Under the hood, you'll find a responsive 2L 4-cylinder engine paired with a smooth CVT transmission, making for a comfortable and enjoyable driving experience.
This Forte EX+ is loaded with features, including a sunroof for those sunny days, Android Auto for seamless smartphone integration, heated seats and steering wheel for those chilly Canadian mornings, and a suite of advanced safety features like blind spot monitoring and lane departure assist. With only 101,300km on the odometer, this Forte is ready for many more miles of adventure.
Stop by Eckert Auto Sales today to experience this fantastic 2020 Kia Forte EX+ for yourself!
For more information give us a call today (705)797-1100
Vehicle Features
