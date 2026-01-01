Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>All Inclusive Price: $36,499<br>2020 Land Rover Range Rover Velar R-Dynamic S P340  - No Accidents, Clean CarFax -  Heads Up Display, Blind Spot Assist, Forward Collision Warning, Autonomous Emergency Braking, Leather, Keyless, Backup Camera, Navigation, Panoramic Sunroof, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Memory Seat, Alloy Wheels, Bluetooth and More.<br>Odometer: 66,000 KM<br>Call Us: (705) 725-1487<br>GTR Auto Group<br>Location: 112 King St, Barrie<br>Business Hours:<br>Monday - Friday: 10am - 6pm<br>Saturday: 10am - 5pm<br>Sunday : Closed<br>www.gtrautogroup.com<br>Apply for Financing Online: www.gtrautogroup.com/financing<br>All our vehicles go through an Ontario Standard Certification Inspection where we make sure the car is safe so you don’t have to. If not certified as per OMVIC regulations vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Each Certified vehicle comes with an Ontario Safety Certification and a 36-day or 2000 KM Safety Warranty. At GTR Auto Group, we are revolutionizing the car buying experience. Come see the difference. Full vehicle history is disclosed prior to closing a deal because we want you to know everything about your next vehicle. Countless Financing options are available including $0 DOWN!!! (O.A.C.) All credit types welcome! Bad/Good/No Credit, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, new to Canada, student. Hassle-free approvals. No matter what your credit situation is, You Are Approved. Conditions apply. We Accept Trade-Ins! Bring it by for an Appraisal. Multiple extended warranty options are available to choose from.<br>We Are Proud To Serve Clients All Over Canada & Ontario - Toronto, Markham, Richmond Hill, Mississauga, Oshawa, Etobicoke, Newmarket, Pickering, Whitby, Ajax, North York, Scarborough, Barrie, Orangeville, Waterloo, Milton, Kitchener, Ottawa, Aurora, London, Kingston, Hamilton, Muskoka, Belleville, Brant, Brantford, Brockville, Cornwall, Windsor, Sudbury, Guelph, Orillia, Sarnia, Timmins, Thunder Bay, Welland, Pembroke, St Catharines, St. Thomas, Thorold, Ottawa, Owen Sound, Haldimand County, Kenora and Niagara Falls.<br>PRICES DISPLAYED: HST and licensing fees are not included.<br>FINANCING OPTIONS: Enjoy rates as low as 6.99% with $0 down and no payments for 3 months (O.A.C). Our expert financing team partners with major banks and lenders to secure the lowest rates and most flexible terms for your car loan. <br>We strive to provide accurate and up-to-date listing information; however, GTR Auto Group is not responsible for any errors, omissions, or typographical mistakes. Prices are subject to change without notice. Please contact us to confirm details.</p>

2020 Land Rover Range Rover Velar

66,000 KM

Details Description Features

$36,499

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Land Rover Range Rover Velar

R-Dynamic S 3.0L V6 - PANO|NAVI|CAMERA|BLINDSPOT

Watch This Vehicle
14091096

2020 Land Rover Range Rover Velar

R-Dynamic S 3.0L V6 - PANO|NAVI|CAMERA|BLINDSPOT

Location

GTR Auto Group

112 King Street, Barrie, ON L4N 9E8

705-725-1487

  1. 1778696643
  2. 1778696642
  3. 1778696643
  4. 1778696643
  5. 1778696643
  6. 1778696642
  7. 1778696641
  8. 1778696642
  9. 1778696643
  10. 1778696643
  11. 1778696641
  12. 1778696642
  13. 1778696642
  14. 1778696642
  15. 1778696641
  16. 1778696641
  17. 1778696643
  18. 1778696642
  19. 1778696642
  20. 1778696642
  21. 1778696643
  22. 1778696642
  23. 1778696642
  24. 1778696643
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$36,499

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
66,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN SALYK2FV7LA256039

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 66,000 KM

Vehicle Description

All Inclusive Price: $36,499
2020 Land Rover Range Rover Velar R-Dynamic S P340  - No Accidents, Clean CarFax -  Heads Up Display, Blind Spot Assist, Forward Collision Warning, Autonomous Emergency Braking, Leather, Keyless, Backup Camera, Navigation, Panoramic Sunroof, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Memory Seat, Alloy Wheels, Bluetooth and More.
Odometer: 66,000 KM
Call Us: (705) 725-1487
GTR Auto Group
Location: 112 King St, Barrie
Business Hours:
Monday - Friday: 10am - 6pm
Saturday: 10am - 5pm
Sunday : Closed
www.gtrautogroup.com
Apply for Financing Online: www.gtrautogroup.com/financing
All our vehicles go through an Ontario Standard Certification Inspection where we make sure the car is safe so you don’t have to. If not certified as per OMVIC regulations vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Each Certified vehicle comes with an Ontario Safety Certification and a 36-day or 2000 KM Safety Warranty. At GTR Auto Group, we are revolutionizing the car buying experience. Come see the difference. Full vehicle history is disclosed prior to closing a deal because we want you to know everything about your next vehicle. Countless Financing options are available including $0 DOWN!!! (O.A.C.) All credit types welcome! Bad/Good/No Credit, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, new to Canada, student. Hassle-free approvals. No matter what your credit situation is, You Are Approved. Conditions apply. We Accept Trade-Ins! Bring it by for an Appraisal. Multiple extended warranty options are available to choose from.
We Are Proud To Serve Clients All Over Canada & Ontario - Toronto, Markham, Richmond Hill, Mississauga, Oshawa, Etobicoke, Newmarket, Pickering, Whitby, Ajax, North York, Scarborough, Barrie, Orangeville, Waterloo, Milton, Kitchener, Ottawa, Aurora, London, Kingston, Hamilton, Muskoka, Belleville, Brant, Brantford, Brockville, Cornwall, Windsor, Sudbury, Guelph, Orillia, Sarnia, Timmins, Thunder Bay, Welland, Pembroke, St Catharines, St. Thomas, Thorold, Ottawa, Owen Sound, Haldimand County, Kenora and Niagara Falls.
PRICES DISPLAYED: HST and licensing fees are not included.
FINANCING OPTIONS: Enjoy rates as low as 6.99% with $0 down and no payments for 3 months (O.A.C). Our expert financing team partners with major banks and lenders to secure the lowest rates and most flexible terms for your car loan. 
We strive to provide accurate and up-to-date listing information; however, GTR Auto Group is not responsible for any errors, omissions, or typographical mistakes. Prices are subject to change without notice. Please contact us to confirm details.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Premium Sound System
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Powertrain

Supercharged
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From GTR Auto Group

Used 2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class AMG E53 - TRACKPACE|BURMESTER|NAVI|CAMERA|PANO for sale in Barrie, ON
2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class AMG E53 - TRACKPACE|BURMESTER|NAVI|CAMERA|PANO 151,000 KM $44,999 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class CLA250 4MATIC - PANO|NAVI|CAMERA|BLINDSPOT for sale in Barrie, ON
2016 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class CLA250 4MATIC - PANO|NAVI|CAMERA|BLINDSPOT 117,000 KM $13,999 + tax & lic
Used 2017 BMW X1 xDrive28i - PANOROOF|CAMERA|HEATED SEATS for sale in Barrie, ON
2017 BMW X1 xDrive28i - PANOROOF|CAMERA|HEATED SEATS 116,000 KM $15,999 + tax & lic

Email GTR Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
GTR Auto Group

GTR Auto Group

112 King Street, Barrie, ON L4N 9E8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

705-725-XXXX

(click to show)

705-725-1487

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$36,499

+ taxes & licensing>

GTR Auto Group

705-725-1487

2020 Land Rover Range Rover Velar