2020 Lincoln Nautilus

31,894 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Barrie Ford

705-737-2313

2020 Lincoln Nautilus

2020 Lincoln Nautilus

RESERVE

2020 Lincoln Nautilus

RESERVE

Location

Barrie Ford

55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7

705-737-2313

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

31,894KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8815394
  • Stock #: X0862A
  • VIN: 2LMPJ8KP6LBL10970

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 31,894 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Barrie Ford

Barrie Ford

Barrie Ford

55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7

705-737-2313

