2020 Mazda MAZDA3
GS ALL WHEEL DRIVE HATCHBACK!!
Location
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
705-797-1100
Certified
$21,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey - Dark
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 79,400 KM
Vehicle Description
Get ready to turn heads in this sleek 2020 Mazda MAZDA3 GS ALL WHEEL DRIVE HATCHBACK!! from Eckert Auto Sales. This sporty hatchback combines style and practicality, offering a dynamic driving experience with its peppy 2.5L 4-cylinder engine and responsive automatic transmission. The black exterior is accentuated by eye-catching alloy wheels, while the dark grey interior provides a sophisticated and comfortable environment. This Mazda MAZDA3 has been meticulously maintained and has only 79,400km on the odometer, ensuring years of reliable driving ahead.
Safety and convenience are paramount in this well-equipped hatchback. The MAZDA3 GS boasts a comprehensive suite of safety features including anti-lock brakes, a rearview camera, driver and passenger airbags, side airbags, and a blind spot monitor. Beyond safety, the MAZDA3 GS offers a host of features that enhance your driving experience. Enjoy the convenience of push button start, heated seats, and a heated steering wheel for those chilly Canadian mornings. Stay connected with Bluetooth hands-free calling and SiriusXM radio. And when you need extra cargo space, the split rear seat can be folded down, increasing your versatility.
This 2020 Mazda MAZDA3 GS ALL WHEEL DRIVE HATCHBACK!! is a perfect blend of performance, style, and functionality. Visit Eckert Auto Sales today to experience this remarkable vehicle for yourself!
For more information please contact us today (705)797-1100
Vehicle Features
