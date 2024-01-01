Menu
Get ready to turn heads in this sleek 2020 Mazda MAZDA3 GS ALL WHEEL DRIVE HATCHBACK!! from Eckert Auto Sales. This sporty hatchback combines style and practicality, offering a dynamic driving experience with its peppy 2.5L 4-cylinder engine and responsive automatic transmission. The black exterior is accentuated by eye-catching alloy wheels, while the dark grey interior provides a sophisticated and comfortable environment. This Mazda MAZDA3 has been meticulously maintained and has only 79,400km on the odometer, ensuring years of reliable driving ahead.

Safety and convenience are paramount in this well-equipped hatchback. The MAZDA3 GS boasts a comprehensive suite of safety features including anti-lock brakes, a rearview camera, driver and passenger airbags, side airbags, and a blind spot monitor. Beyond safety, the MAZDA3 GS offers a host of features that enhance your driving experience. Enjoy the convenience of push button start, heated seats, and a heated steering wheel for those chilly Canadian mornings. Stay connected with Bluetooth hands-free calling and SiriusXM radio. And when you need extra cargo space, the split rear seat can be folded down, increasing your versatility.

This 2020 Mazda MAZDA3 GS ALL WHEEL DRIVE HATCHBACK!! is a perfect blend of performance, style, and functionality. Visit Eckert Auto Sales today to experience this remarkable vehicle for yourself!

For more information please contact us today (705)797-1100

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
79,400KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JM1BPBLM6L1148733

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 79,400 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Cross-Traffic Alert
Pandora

2020 Mazda MAZDA3